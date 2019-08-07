Apple wants iPhone users to know that creativity knows no bounds when it comes to the types of videos you can make with your device. Apple put ASMR videos on YouTube and they're the latest feature in its "shot on iPhone campaign," which highlights the phone's sound and video quality. For fans of autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR) videos, these new YouTube clips are likely a welcome addition to their repertoire.

According to a 2018 article in PLOS Medicine, a peer-reviewed medical science journal, ASMR refers to "the experience of tingling sensations in the crown of the head, in response to a range of audio-visual triggers such as whispering, tapping, and hand movements." As Psychology Today noted, ASMR videos that feature these pleasing sensory triggers have become quite popular on YouTube, with some videos boasting millions of views. Psychology Today added that many people seek out these videos as a way to help them relax or sleep.

Apple released four ASMR videos on its YouTube channel on Wednesday, uploading them as part of a series entitled, "Apple ASMR: Season 1." The company emphasized the soothing nature of each of the clips in a brief description of the new series on its YouTube channel:

Unwind with the whispered legend of Ghost Forest. Savor the rhythmic sounds of wood as it’s scraped and shaved into a work of art. Follow the satisfying crunch underfoot, wherever the trail takes you. Immerse yourself in the delicate tapping of rainfall, without getting wet.

Apple on YouTube

The four clips range from around six and a half to approximately 10.5 minutes long. Apple noted on YouTube that each video was "shot and recorded on iPhone, to relax wherever you are." More specifically, the company indicated that the clips were recorded on its iPhoneXS and iPhone XS Max models by Anson Fogel, a film director. The company also added that "additional software and professional hardware [were] used." As a result, the videos comes across as very polished and professional, though they perhaps aren't something that could easily be created by the everyday iPhone user.

As CNET explained, the "shot on iPhone" series is designed to show off the many ways that the iPhone's video capabilities can be used. These ASMR videos are just the latest additions to this series, which has previously included videos highlighting the phone's slow-mo and time-lapse features, as well as those featuring clips of different world events recorded with an iPhone, the outlet noted.

Apple on YouTube

For Apple fans who are also ASMR enthusiasts, this new series offers a unique way to indulge both of their interests. Moreover, there could be substantial benefits to watching these videos. A 2018 study from the University of Sheffield revealed that people who experience ASMR have lower heart rates and increases in positive emotions, like feelings of relaxation and social connection, when they watch ASMR videos on YouTube. However, the study added that it's important to note that not everyone experiences ASMR — and only those who do reap benefits from watching ASMR clips.

With that said, Apple's foray into the ASMR realm will likely attract quite a bit of attention. It remains to be seen whether the company will add more clips to this series or create a second season of ASMR videos in the future.