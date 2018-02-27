At this point in time, we can all probably produce a museum from our personal iPhone collection. From the original to the X, many of us have been on a tech roller coaster ride since 2007, and thankfully it's not stopping any time soon. If the rumors are true, we're about to be thrown for a loop. Apple might release a gold iPhone X and then some. 2018 is gearing up to be a year for Apple and iPhone loyalists. Hold on to your seat — here's the lowdown on these rumors.

An iPhone is a portable office and a pocket sized creative studio. Pictures have improved from grainy to nearly professional grade. And it looks like the projected developments will have us more attached than ever. Let's be real. With every new addition to the iPhone family, the device nestles itself deeper into our palms and closer to our hearts. Animojis? I can vibe with that. A better quality camera? Should I add freelance photographer to my resume now or wait for fall 2018?

There is a lot to love about sleek Apple products, and if these rumors are true, we might have a lot more to be thankful for once Thanksgiving rolls around.

Bloomberg reported on Monday that, "Apple Inc. is preparing to release a trio of new smartphones later this year: the largest iPhone ever, an upgraded handset the same size as the current iPhone X and a less expensive model with some of the flagship phone’s key features." The site also mentioned that one of the rumored iPhone X colors was gold, which just sounds so pretty.

I know, I know. Take a deep breath. Re-read that if you have to. Take a moment to digest that yes, we might have three models heading our way in a single calendar year. Let's break it down.

Currently our iPhone screens are available normally sized or seeming to nearly bulge out of our palms as plus. But it seems as though we can take some more screen space to the palm because it's being reported that the biggest iPhone ever is being made. The supersized screen rumored to be included on this "iPhone X Plus" is so big, Bloomberg is even referring to it as a "phablet." Not exclusively a tablet, but also not entirely a phone.

This rumored, high-end, supersized version of the iPhone is reported by C-NET to, "have a screen close to 6.5 inches packed into a body that's about the size of the current iPhone 8 Plus" thanks to the recent development of the iPhone X. While the frame won't be pushing iPad status, the screen will certainly deliver.

Another rumored new feature? More colors. Currently, the iPhone X is only available in silver and space gray. But, Apple is apparently considering adding a ~golden child~ to the mix: C-NET reports that a gold iPhone X might be in the works for the next batch of iPhone releases. Gold! I'm already itching to pre-order this rumored phone now.

in addition to the new, flashy color, the high-end iPhone updates would include, according to C-NET, "iOS 12, upgraded augmented reality capabilities, deeper integration of Siri assistant and animojis in FaceTime." I don't exactly know what that last part means, but I welcome it if it brings greater entertainment to the wonder that is already FaceTiming. And glistening in gold? I'm all about it.

It's no secret that these iPhones are luxury items. Hence the constant referral to the phones as "high-end." But, you don't have to break the bank to get a new iPhone — another less wallet-shocking release is rumored to be in the works as well, which would include an LCD display and aluminum edges with a 6.1 inch screen.

There's so much to think about, so take your time and sort through the three options we just might have coming our way. I, for one, can't wait to go for the gold.