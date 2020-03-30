Try not to be too hard on yourself, Aquarius. Directing your energy towards self improvement is the best way to go. Mars and Saturn entering Aquarius within your house of self could be the planet duo to help you get yourself in shape. No one is perfect, but it’s time to begin addressing your not-so-becoming traits. With Venus leaving Taurus and entering Gemini, you can expect to learn about yourself in a way that can be pleasurable. The full moon in Libra on April 7 will light up your house of higher learning, encouraging you to expand your mind and to self-reflect.

Relationships

Choppy waters could lie ahead, but that doesn’t mean you have to drown in them, Aquarius. Grab your paddle because it’s time to wade in the water, and I mean that in the most uplifting way possible. It’s difficult to think about our shortcomings, and even more challenging to acknowledge where acting out of impulse might have made us look foolish. Spend April reflecting on all that you bring to a relationship, your baggage, your blessings, and your benefits. It’s OK if you end up unpacking some unbecoming memories of yourself — use them to inspire a happier and healthier future.

Career

Now is not time to act out of fear when it comes to your career or your legacy. April brings a shift of energy in the air, encouraging you to bring more of yourself to the workplace. It’s really easy to get lost in operating as you think authority might want you to, but once you start bringing yourself to the room, you’ll realize that you have the ability to be a thought leader. Open yourself up to the prospect of innovating a process, or being a significant change-maker within your field. You have a lot of potential, and you’ll see it actualize if you dedicate yourself to the process.

Luckiest Days of the Month

April 4, 11, 15, 16