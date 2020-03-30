It’s time to develop how you express yourself, Sagittarius. Jupiter and Pluto are still in the house of your values and your possessions. You’re developing a very strong and stable understanding of your values and ideals. With Saturn and Mars shining brightly in your house of self-expression, you might feel eager to put all of yourself out there. Take your time because there’s no rush, and it’s better to make sure you’re not just the joke of the hour. On April 3, Venus enters Gemini within your house of close relationships. April is a wonderful time to network and learn how to utilize your close partnerships.

Relationships

April is the perfect time to allow your close partnerships the space to shine, Sagittarius. This month you might find yourself surprised by the connections you’ve made, especially when the full moon enters Libra on April 6. Not all relationships are conducive to you, and it’s important for you to recognize when to let certain connections die off. Embrace the partners that hold you in your entirety, and let go of those who have you with no intentions of affirming you. Expect to come to certain realizations about yourself on April 27. These reflections may take you on an emotional journey, and all journeys lead to some form of transformation.

Career

There’s a light at the end of the tunnel, so fair not Sagittarius. You are the type of person who likes to ensure that everything remains in some kind of order. April might seem especially rough for some of you, even if things are actually going quite well. Trust and believe that everything is working out for a reason, and keep breathing until the middle of the month! Expect for your career matters to come into clarity on April 11 — there could be a lot of promising opportunities if you keep hope alive.

Luckiest Days of the Month

April 11, 20, 22, 25