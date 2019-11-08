If you're in the mood for some romantic telly to spice up your November nights, look no further than Channel 4's Flirty Dancing. A mixture of First Dates and romantic dance movies from the '80s and hosted by Ashely Banjo, this series is set to give another set of singletons the times of their lives with a second time. But are any of the Flirty Dancing couples still together from series 1?

Sadly, it looks like movie magic didn't happen for the couples at all.

If you didn't happen to catch the first series, Flirty Dancing puts two singletons together on a blind date with a twist. As Radio Times explains, "potential couples are separated from the start and work with [Ashely] Banjo to create a unique dance, which tries to express their personalities and relationship needs". The couple's don't meet each other until they dance, and even then they don't have time to chat as they're straight into creating a lasting memory.

Like First Dates, once they've met (and danced, in this case), the couples then decided whether or not they want to go on another date. Well, as entertainment site Reality Tidbit notes, the couples from the first series have gone MIA on social media, or they've flat out said they aren't together any longer.

Only two couples on the show posted official statements regarding their relationship status. Answering the sought-after question whether he was still together with Jess on Instagram, James wrote: "I am sorry to inform you all, that Jess and I are just friends. I want to take this opportunity to tell everyone that Jess is by far, one of the most geunine, nicest girls I have ever ever met. An absolute top lass."

As for Dan and Luke, Dan explained in an interview with GuysLikeU.com how they ended up parting ways. "Dancing with Luke was amazing, and there was definitely chemistry between us and we vibed off each other. But when we then met we realised that it didn't translate to that spark enough for a relationship," he said. "We are actually great friends now though, and always texting and meeting up."

While it is nice to see that at least two of the couples are on good terms, I hope at least one couple from this series actually ends up together. I mean, who doesn't want that?

Series 2 of Flirty Dancing starts Thursday (Nov. 7) on Channel 4 at 8 p.m.