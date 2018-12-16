There's a big mystery in Bachelor Nation. On Saturday, Dec. 15, a photoshoot on Instagram has fans wondering are Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen from The Bachelorette are married? The couple appeared in a series of photos for the a wedding event planner called Forget Me Knot, and the pictures certainly look like the couple had a wedding. In the bridal shoot, Becca wears a boho gown and Garrett appears in a suit with suspenders. The two pose with rustic flowers and decor, and kiss in front of a background in Squaw Valley in Placer County, California. It certainly looks like the sort of wedding the nature-lovers would plan, but that doesn't mean these two tied the knot just yet.

The wedding shoot was so beautiful, it's no wonder it had fans in the comments on the Instagram post convinced the couple were already married. Unfortunately for those who love Becca and Garrett together, the pictures were just part of a feature story on the couple for the blog Wedding Chicks. The title of the post and photo series reads: "If Becca & Garrett Got Married RN We Could See Boho I Dos Done Right." On Instagram, the caption on the photos did not confirm or deny Garrett and Becca's relationship status, but it does hint the pictures were purely for wedding inspiration. The caption reads:

"This shoot was an absolute dream thanks to our team of amazing Tahoe vendors listed below & thanks to Becca & Garrett for being absolute troopers. You two are the epitome of love & we can’t wait to see where life takes you together!"

According to Wedding Chicks, the photoshoot brought together a variety of small vendors to stage the wedding photos. The blog also reported that the couple thrived in the mountains. "When you take an outdoorsy girl from Minnesota and an outdoorsy guy from Cali and you put them in pretty clothes (feather fedora included) and pose them in the midst of mountains, you get them at their best," the post reads.

Garrett proposed to Becca at the end of the last season of The Bachelorette, and they have been together ever since. In September, the couple revealed that the engagement was going well off camera, according to Us Weekly. "Just being normal has been wonderful," Becca told the publication. "We were just so ready for the show to be done airing where we could finally be out in public." Becca also brought Garrett home to Minnesota while the episodes were airing, giving her new fiancé a chance to get acquainted with her friends and family. Garrett planned to bring Becca home to Reno, Nevada, and the couple are deciding on where to settle down.

Becca has shared plenty of memories this holiday season that suggest the couple are going strong several months later, so it's no wonder the photoshoot sparked marriage speculation. In early December, Becca posted a picture ice skating with Garrett, captioning it: "Adam Rippon was busy so this guy had to stand in." The two also took a trip to New York City for the holidays. The Bachelorette star shared a picture of the two posing in front of a Christmas tree on Thursday, as well as a photo of Garrett in the city captioned: "Apple of my eye in the big apple".

The picturesque wedding shoot wasn't the real deal for Becca and Garrett, but a wedding could still be in their near future. The couple has lasted off the show, and if social media is any indication, they are still very much in love. The outdoorsy reality stars should definitely use the photoshoot to plan for their real wedding, because it does seem like these pictures represent the kind of nuptials that would be perfect for these two.