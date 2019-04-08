A new hair can be like transforming into a new person. Some haircuts are subtle but drastic, and Bella Hadid’s new bangs are no exception. A retro-styled cut like this one is why hair lovers take the risk of doing a big chop.

Hadid has thrown her fans off with new looks with every turn from dye jobs and an occasional wig, to cutting off her hair to now make room for bangs. The supermodel stepped out in a sleek head-to-toe black satin corset, a pair of long wide-legged pants and embroidered pumps. Hadid set off the whole look with her hair styled in a half ponytail updo.

The new look was debuted on Instagram while Hadid was attending Marc Jacobs’ wedding. Going to such a special event, Hadid didn’t just sport the every day straight bangs. Instead, Hadid rocked a set of ‘70s inspired baby bangs with lengthy tendrils gracing the sides of her face. With a pair of aviators, Hadid could step out as one of Charlie’s Angels.

The model attended the special occasion with her older sister Gigi Hadid, along with a plethora of other big names in fashion. One thing’s for sure, this is one dark look that’s perfect for a wedding.

Hadid posed in her new look with the newly weds and her sister, posting a sweet message on Instagram in tribute to the couple.

"Marc & Char, last night, above all, showed how truly loved you both are," Hadid wrote in the caption. What a true blessing it was to be around you on your special day. You deserve all of this love, happiness and more!!!"

Hadid has dropped a few gems of dramatic hair transformations throughout her career.

In March 2019, the supermodel dyed her deep dark roots a dirty blond color, the same shade as her sister Gigi.

Hadid said in the caption that she'd gone "back to her dirty blonde roots", indicating her true hair color has always been blond.

This isn't Hadid's first go around where getting bangs are concerned either. In fact, she donned a similar pair of bangs in February while attending New York Fashion Week. She sported a fringed bang style that looks super low-maintenance.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hadid has also proven to be a hair hack wiz when it comes to creating bangs without actually picking up a pair of scissors.

The model struck the red carpet at the 2017 CFDA Awards wearing a trendy lob (long bob) with a set of bangs that appeared overnight. Turns out, the model rocked temporary faux bangs.

While the set of faux bangs were achieved by the hands of Jen Akin in 2017, Hadid has yet to reveal who created the retro '70s bangs while attending Jacobs' wedding.

Celebrities make dramatic hair moves left and right like it's their day job, and for Hadid, it's a huge part of hers. Regardless of whether the Hadid rocks a set of bangs faux or real, she turns them into one sickening hair style. Bella Hadid is a supermodel after all.