David Harbour and Lily Allen were first snapped having a friendly hang in London this summer, but some recent PDA in New York City suggests their relationship isn't just platonic. So, are Harbour and Allen actually dating? Well, it sure seems like it — especially after the Stranger Things star hosted Saturday Night Live this past weekend, leading to a few major clues that things are heating up between them. (Bustle reached out to reps for Harbour and Allen for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.)

In early August, Harbour and Allen were spotted spending time together in the singer's hometown of London, according to E! News. The pair reportedly caught a performance of The Lehman Trilogy at the Piccadilly Theater, took a walk, grabbed dinner, and ended up scooting off together in a cab. The whole thing sounded pretty casual at the time, but some recent developments suggest their relationship has since headed in a more romantic direction.

When Habour hosted SNL on Oct. 12, one sketch in particular drew a lot of attention from fans. The actor put his newly-jacked arms on display as a tank top-sporting cycling instructor, which resulted in some serious Twitter thirst. Allen was pretty impressed with Harbour's biceps too, since the day after the episode aired, she posted a zoomed-in shot of his muscles on Instagram Story and wrote "mine."

While that, in and of itself, seems like a pretty good indication of where the two stars stand, photos that surfaced on Sunday, Oct. 13 basically seal the deal. E! News shared a shot of Harbour and Allen heading to the SNL afterparty together, and they were accompanied by none other than Harbour's father, Kenneth. In another photo obtained by Cosmopolitan, Harbour and Allen can be seen kissing on the street on Sunday after having lunch at a café.

There's one more SNL-related clue about the potential couple: Allen was partially responsible for a second viral sketch from Harbour's time on the show. According to a tweet from writer Streeter Seidell, Allen had a hand in developing the "Grouch" digital short (a Joker and Sesame Street mash-up), although it's unclear how big of a role the singer played in the sketch's development.

Allen was most recently linked to MC Meridian Dan, but the couple broke up in January after three years of dating. Prior to Dan, Allen was married to Sam Cooper for five years — the pair got hitched back in 2011, split in 2016, and just finalized their divorce last summer. They share custody of their two daughters — Ethel, 7, and Marnie, 6 — and are "both really friendly" with one another, according to a talk show interview Allen gave in June 2018.

Harbour, for his part, had been dating Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them star Alison Sudol since around January 2018. They reportedly split in July 2019, according to a source for Us Weekly, not long before he and Allen were first spotted together. So far, it's unclear how or when Allen and Harbour originally crossed paths. But based on all the evidence thus far, they're enjoying each other's company.