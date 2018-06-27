Most people can't even get a text back, but celebrities are getting into super serious relationships very quickly — especially these days. There are reports that Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are engaged, or on their way to being engaged (whatever that actually means). According to the website Filmfare, "Priyanka will get engaged to Nick by July end or August this year." The engagement rumors further spread on Wednesday in a Twitter Moment. (Bustle reached out to reps for Jonas and Chopra for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.)

Apparently, the perceived couple "decided on the engagement" during a trip to India where the singer met her family members. That really went from zero to 100, real quick. This is just all sorts of confusing since the two haven't even officially confirmed that they're in a romantic relationship, despite fans' ongoing suspicion.

To add even more to this pre-engagement/engagement rumor is that Jonas and Chopra have been spotted holding hands while wearing matching gold rings, according to photos published by Times of India. Could these be some sort of promise rings? Do they both simply love gold rings? Obviously, there's no actual answer to these questions, but there seems to be plenty of evidence that these two are not only dating, but are in a pretty serious relationship.

Aside from the ring spotting, these two have essentially become Instagram official. On Friday, June 22, the former Jonas Brothers frontman posted a video to his Instagram Story of the actor laughing and looking toward the camera. Along with the video, Jonas wrote, "Her [heart-eyes emoji]." That sure seems like something a guy would post about his girlfriend, but Bustle did not receive a response when reaching out about the Instagram post.

On June 27, Chopra posted an Instagram Story of her own. It's not 100 percent certain who is in the photo since no one is facing the camera, but the guy on the right really does look like Jonas. Doesn't it? She even captioned the photo with "My Favourite Men" and some heart eyes emojis, so hopefully the photo is of Jonas and one of her relatives.

Even though the "Jealous" singer supposedly went to India to meet the Quantico actor's family, that wasn't the first time that the duo spent family time together. Earlier in June, Chopra served as a plus-one for Jonas at his cousin's wedding in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Daily Mail posted photos of Jonas and Chopra at the wedding on June 11. In the photos the two were linking arms, which can serve as some circumstantial evidence that they are dating. Do people who are just friends link arms to walk? Not usually, but it is possible.

The singers' brothers Kevin, Joe, and Frankie Jonas were present, along with their parents and extended family members. It's not as if Jonas "needed" a date to make him feel more comfortable at the event. He clearly knew a lot of people there and he most likely introduced them to his (possible) girlfriend.

These two have been hanging out a lot lately. Yeah, "friends" do hang out often, but doesn't this seem like more than that? According to a May 29 Us Weekly article, an inside source claimed, "They are dating and it’s brand new."

That same Us Weekly article mentioned that they were spotted at a Beauty and the Beast Live concert at the Hollywood Bowl on May 25. The very next day, the two were seen at a Los Angeles Dodgers game. A fellow game-goer told Us Weekly, "They weren’t trying to be private as they were in a pretty public place, but they were talking to people around them, sitting closely and they both just seemed super happy." Two hangouts on two days in a row? They are either best friends, or they are dating — most likely. It's also possible (yet extremely unlikely) that the two are just trolling us all, but it just makes so much more sense if they're dating.

Unfortunately, fans still have to wait around for an official confirmation of their relationship let alone an engagement or pre-engagement. At this point, Chopra and Jonas are so tight-lipped their fans just need to be on the lookout for a marriage certificate to "officially" cement their relationship status. In the meantime, there are bound to be more mysterious Instagram Stories and sightings at public events.