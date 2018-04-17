As anyone who has ever experimented with their hair can attest, getting bangs can completely change your look. You can see that theory in action on Sarah Hyland, who got blunt bangs just in time for summer. The actress showed up to the Modern Family FYC event in Hollywood dressed to the nines as usual, but instead of sporting her usual lob, she had her hair swept back into a ponytail, and her eye sweeping fringe took center stage.

This isn't the first time the star took scissors to her hair, either. She has had bangs many times before, going as far back as 2011 where she sported eye-grazing, choppy fringe. But for many years after that she's had her forehead clear, which is what makes this look so surprising and noteworthy. It completely transforms her look. At the FYC event, the actress showed up to the panel discussion wearing a vintage-inspired, silver lamé-dress, which had a distinct mid-century feel thanks to its tea length hemline and wrapped bodice.

The dress was from the Spring 2018 Adeam ready-to-wear collection, which was inspired by Hong Kong's Soho neighborhood. The area is known for its mix between Eastern and Western cultures, where grandmothers sell dim sum in stands and chic teenagers hang out while wearing the latest streetwear mixed with traditional Chinese clothing. The collection featured a lot of pleating and paneling, creating these uber-feminine pieces. Hyland's swept up ponytail and new blunt bangs gave the dress a sort of Audrey Hepburn feel, channeling her pixie cut look from Roman Holiday.

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But that's not to say that these bangs are permanent. Just yesterday Hyland was at Coachella with her Modern Family co-star, Nolan Gould, who plays Luke. She posted a photo of the two on the festival grounds, and in it she was sporting a short lob with light green highlights at just the tips, and no bangs.

One would assume that if she made such a drastic change she would have posted it onto Instagram to share the look. In the past Hyland has also used clip-on bangs to change up her image for an event, where in 2013 she showed up to the premiere of Lifetime’s Call Me Crazy: A Five Film with choppy, straight-across fringe. She later revealed that it was just a hair piece, telling People, "They’re actually clip-on bangs! If you want a change for the night, just for the night: clip-on bangs!”

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While her Instagram grid didn't offer up any clues, her Instagram stories did. She showed us behind the scenes clips of her goofing off with her glam team and getting her hair done, but her bangs were already in place and she didn't elude to the fact if they were real or not. But when she got back home from the event and began to take off her makeup, that's when the answers started to roll in.

Posting a poll to one of her photos, she asked her fans whether she should keep or not keep the fringe. Which would be an odd question to ask if they were permanent.

The next story was a short video of her ready for bed with her makeup washed off and her forehead completely bare, meaning the bangs were clip-ons after all! They were just a temporary beauty move that let her experiment with her hair and play up the girly and '50s-like aesthetic of her Adeam dress.

"And now the bangs are out, the makeup is off, and the face cream is on," she told the camera, running her hair through her short bob while sitting in her PJs.

If you ever want to change your look for just one day, take a page out of Hyland's book and try out clip-on bangs. It's a fun way to experiment — and to keep everyone guessing!