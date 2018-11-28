It's fair to say that Riverdale isn't your typical small town. Murder and mayhem feel like an almost everyday occurrence, and the families that live there seem to have more secrets than Gretchen Weiners' hair. But odds are viewers have only just begun to scratch the surface of all the mysteries that have yet to be uncovered. Of course, that hasn't stopped fans from making their own predictions about what's ahead, especially when it comes to the possible connection between Sweet Pea and Reggie on Riverdale. While the two may seem like they have nothing in common, some fans have a theory that Sweet Pea and Reggie are related — and the reasoning behind it actually makes a lot of sense.

It all started shortly after series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa unveiled a photo of the highly anticipated Season 3 flashback episode, which dove into the past of the Riverdale parents. He posted an image of the script cover on Instagram and tagged the actors on their respective cartoons. (For example, Cole Sprouse was tagged on Jughead, KJ was tagged on Archie, etc.) And though that in and of itself isn't enough to raise eyebrows, Tumblr user Dudebroreg couldn't help but notice something rather suspicious about Reggie's tag — or rather the tag close by to his.

As expected, Aguirre-Sacasa tagged Charles Melton on the Reggie cartoon counterpart, however, Dudebroreg found it curious that Jordan Connor, who plays Sweet Pea, was also tagged in the image, even though his character is nowhere to be found on the photo and the tag hovers right over cartoon Reggie's face. "Charles Melton is tagged for Reggie, of course, but directly above it hovering right over the face of comic book Reggie is a tag for Jordan Connor aka Sweet Pea," the Tumblr user noted. "Jordan’s tag is admittedly pointing towards the show logo, but it’s noticeably covering Reggie’s face and Sweet Pea has NOTHING to do with the theme of this picture at ALL. His tag is completely out of place with the rest of them."

This prompted Dudebroreg to jump to the conclusion that Aguirre-Sacasa may have been trying to subtly tease an underlying connection between these two characters. What if Sweet Pea was tagged by Reggie because Mr. Mantle (who was played by Melton in the flashback episode) is also Sweet Pea's father, thereby making him and Reggie half brothers?

Granted, this is all just pure speculation for now, but you have to admit that the idea is pretty intriguing. Reggie has always seemed to have it out for Sweet Pea in particular among all of the Southside Serpents. Could this be why? Does he somehow know of their brotherly connection? Then again, even if it is true, it's possible neither of them know about it. Given the violent reaction Reggie's dad had when his son questioned him about ever playing Griffins and Gargoyles in his youth, it wouldn't be all that surprising if he has a lot more skeletons in his closet. Reggie having a half sibling could be one of them.

Plus, there's the fact that Sweet Pea isn't in the Archie Comics, so his storyline could really go just about anywhere. Riverdale loves to throw curveballs at fans, so finding out that Reggie and Sweet Pea are related would just be par for the course at this point.