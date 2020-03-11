Channel 4's latest venture into the reality TV dating universe is Five Guys a Week. The new series follows five different women who each share a common goal: to find the man of their dreams. The show sees them invite five men into their homes to live with them all at the same time. Now, taking part in any dating show, especially with a format this intense, is certainly no mean feat. But are the Five Guys a Week contestants paid?

As it stands, there has been no official comment on whether or not contestants are paid for their efforts whilst appearing on the show. However, I have reached out to Channel 4 for comment, and will update once more information becomes available.

As iNews reports, Five Guys a Week follows a group of single women who hope to fast-track the early stages of a romantic relationship. Throughout their time on the show, each single gal will invite five potential suitors into their homes, all of whom will compete to win her affection. At the end of each day, the single women must eliminate the contestant she believes to be the least compatible — until only one guy is left standing.

Channel 4

Five Guys a Week claims to offer the "ultimate test of romance, compatibility and stamina" by providing singletons with "five trial live-in boyfriends" for an entire week. During their stint on the Channel 4 series, the men are required to accompany their temporary host in all areas of her daily life, including on nights out with friends, to work, and eventually dinner with her parents. Yikes.

"It’s a format that speaks to a universal concern — being loved — that will work in any language, in any country in the world where people long to find their soul mate," said the Head of Factual Entertainment at the show's production company, Barnaby Coughlin.

Well, if you'd like to see for yourself what all the fuss is about, you can watch Five Guys a Week on Tuesdays, at 9 .15 p.m. on Channel 4. Alternatively, you can catch up with the five-part series on All 4.