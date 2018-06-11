While her father attempts to negotiate some level of denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula, one first daughter might be planning a trip to Greece with a certain former Disney actress. In an unexpected turn of events, many are now wondering whether Tiffany Trump and Lindsay Lohan are friends.

As is often the case, the quandary began on social media, when a certain friend of Tiffany's shared a FaceTime screenshot to his Instagram story. The friend who shared it was Andrew Warren, a young fashion designer. The screenshot, shared by The Cut, appears to show Warren, his mother Marcy Warren, and first daughter Tiffany FaceTime chatting with Lohan.

While that image alone is guaranteed to catch attention, there's another detail that has people asking what, exactly, is going on. Across the photo is written, "planning Mykonos." Mykonos, of course, is a Greek island in the Aegean Sea.

According to The Cut, Lohan owns a club on the Island, dubbed the Lohan Beach House Mykonos. That detail alone seems to suggest that group travel plans aren't a very far-fetched idea. But if the crew is, in fact, planning an international trip together, that does seem to suggest that Tiffany and Lohan are on pretty comfortable terms with one another.

This potential news marks the second time in the last several days that Tiffany's social life has drawn attention from the people of the Internet. On Saturday, Tiffany was reportedly hanging out with another politician's granddaughter. But the granddaughter in question was not the relative of a Republican, or even a known friend of her father. That person in question was Naomi Biden — Joe Biden's granddaughter.

Biden, of course, was vice president under President Obama, and has not exactly gone on record as fan of the current occupant of the Oval Office, who happens to be Tiffany's very own father. In fact, he's been pretty openly critical of Trump, and Trump has certainly returned the sentiment.

Back in March, a video of Biden surfaced, in which he suggests that he would "beat the hell out of" Trump if they were in high school together. Trump, of course, took to Twitter to share his reaction to Biden's comments, and he did not hold back.

"Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy," Trump tweeted on March 22. "Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe!"

But, despite the family history, the two appeared to get along, if the weekend's accompanying photo was any indication. It's not clear what her intentions were, but Tiffany shared a photo of she and Naomi while the two were at the Hamptons. Naomi was tagged in the photo, which Tiffany shared to her Instagram story, and which also featured a "heart" overlay.

Aside from, perhaps, Barron, Tiffany is the Trump child that the public knows the least about. This could be for many reasons. For one, geography could play a part. Unlike the rest of her siblings, she didn't grow up in New York. In fact, she was raised on the opposite coast, with her mother, Marla Maples.

Additionally, she's still in school. Unlike Barron, who is too young, or her other siblings, who have a hand either in the administration or in the family business, she's still pursuing her studies as a first-year law student. By nature, her life is structured very differently from mother members of her family. What the world does get, however, are glimpses, sprinkled across social media.