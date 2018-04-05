With all of the heartbreak hitting Hollywood right now, it's nice to hear about a (possible) blossoming romance concerning two Baywatch stars. Are Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario dating? Well, as Us Weekly noted, a recent Instagram comment has helped spark up dating rumors for the two actors yet again. (Bustle reached out to reps for Efron and Daddario for comment on the dating rumors, but did not receive a response at the time of publication.)

According to the publication, Efron left a cheeky comment on one of Daddario's Instagram posts. In the photo, the actor appeared with her adorable dog. The Greatest Showman star commented on the photo with, "Two hot bitches" and a slew of excitable emojis. Now, that could be just a fun interaction between two friends. However, considering the fact that there have been previous reports linking these two together, it's possible that the comment was a sign that something more than friendship is going on here.

People previously reported on March 30 that there was a romantic relationship going on between the two actors. A source told the publication that while they were not "officially dating," they have been together "on and off since their time working together on the movie [Baywatch] last year." The publication's report came shortly after Efron and Daddario were spotted shopping at a Los Angeles pet store on March 28, as People also noted.

For Daddario's March 16 birthday, Efron couldn't help but gush over her on Instagram with a lovely tribute. The caption, in which he called her "stunning, intelligent...and most rare Pokemon ever created," accompanied a snap of the two looking pretty cozy together. That definitely sounds like a tribute fit for a girlfriend, just sayin'. Still, maybe Efron just posted a beautiful and fun tribute to his good friend.

This isn't the first time that the pair have been plagued by relationship rumors. Daddario previously commented on those rumors, and effectively put them to rest at the time. In May 2017, she told E! News that she was unsure where the rumors linking the duo started in the first place and told the publication, "We work together closely; he's my love interest in the film. I understand why people would go crazy over something like that, but Zac and I are very good friends."

The two actors were also straight up asked whether they were dating in a May 2017 interview with The Project. When one of the hosts asked about the pair's relationship status, and whether anything was going on between them, Efron replied, with a laugh, "Nothing but a shared... love of pickles." So... at least the pair have that in common. Again, there was a denial that Efron and Daddario's relationship was romantic. However, given that this was about a year ago, maybe things have changed between the two since then.

Ian Gavan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

More recently, Daddario talked about the rumor linking her to Efron. In an interview with Marie Claire from February 2018, the actor discussed how it feels to deal with these somewhat constant relationship rumors. She said, "The fact that people think that I can get someone as hot as Zac Efron, it’s cool, I feel like I’m getting back at all the boys in high school that wouldn’t date me." While it wasn't an outright confirmation or denial, her comments didn't really point to a real relationship between the two of them.

Whether they're dating or not, it seems that these two do have a fun friendship going at the very least, as their social media photos of each other would suggest. Although, if they are dating, maybe the masses will find out through some kind of fun Instagram statement, complete with adorable emojis?