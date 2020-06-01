While many are trying to aid the Black Lives Matter movement while social distancing from their homes, others are taking to the streets to march alongside protesters mourning the killing of George Floyd. Ariana Grande attended a "peaceful" Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 30. The next day, she took to Twitter to encourage media outlets to report on the impactful, peaceful protests, which some think have not been covered enough by mainstream media.

Grande responded to a Tweet from singer Tinashe, who also marched in the LA protest and wrote "THE MEDIA DONT WANT YOU TO SEE THE PEACEFUL PROTESTS," by speaking out in support of her and posting her own photos from the positive protests. "Hours and miles of peaceful protesting yesterday that got little to no coverage," Grande wrote. "All throughout beverly hills and west hollywood we chanted, people beeped and cheered along. we were passionate, we were loud, we were loving. cover this too please."

Fans immediately responded by praising Grande for using her large platform to promote important issues and physically showing up for the BLM cause. And she's not the only celebrity to add her voice to the protests. Stars like Halsey, Tessa Thompson, and Timothée Chalamet have also attended demonstrations in LA.

Grande has been particularly vocal about supporting BLM on social media in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Monday, May 25. Police officer Derek Chauvin has since been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter for Floyd's death. Since then, Grande has been donating to organizations raising money for the cause, sharing links if fans are able to do the same, and promoting accounts that educate people about injustices in the Black community on both Twitter and Instagram.

"I ask my followers to please keep signing these petitions, making donations if u are able to, continue having conversations w family and friends about racism (overt and covert) and the senseless acts of murder that happen in this country far too often," she wrote on Instagram on Saturday, May 30. "our black friends need us to show up and to be better and to be vocal. now more than ever."