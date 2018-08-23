Ariana Grande Defended Nicki Minaj By Throwing Some Subtle Shade At Travis Scott

The feud between Nicki Minaj and Travis Scott lives on, and now, one of her BFFs is standing up for her. On Wednesday, Ariana Grande threw shade at Travis Scott, according to E! News, and it's hard to deny that her jab has to be related to Minaj's current drama with the Astroworld rapper. And so far, some fans are loving the fact that Grande threw her own comment into the ring, but others aren't sure what to make of it.

It reportedly all went down at Grande's Sweetener session in Chicago, when she and her manager, Scooter Braun, were talking about the newly released album's success. As E! pointed out, Braun said that he'd predicted she'd take the number one spot this week — probably a pretty solid prediction, considering how many people have been obsessed with it since it dropped on Aug. 17 — and Grande's response was doused in a healthy dose of saltiness.

"We got three days left," Grande said to Braun, according to a fan video (which you can see here). "You don't know what Travis could pull!"

Grande is clearly referencing Minaj's comments about Scott supposedly sabotaging the record sales of her new album, Queen, which was released earlier this month. And just in case there was ever any doubt, Grande is most definitely on Minaj's side in this one.

So far, the opinions are pretty mixed, and many fans have taken to Twitter to comment on it. There are definitely some who are in support of Grande and think that by making the comment, she was being a good friend:

But the vast majority of people are upset that Grande is getting involved with this beef and aren't exactly impressed with her comment.

In case you're out of the loop, Minaj's feud with Scott began earlier this week. Minaj's new album, Queen, has been in the number-two spot on the Billboard charts, while Scott's Astroworld is number one, and according to Minaj, the reason for that is the fact that Scott has used Kylie Jenner and their daughter, Stormi, to boost his album sales by Jenner making posts on social media to encourage her fans to buy it.

On Sunday, Minaj tweeted her thoughts on the subject, adding that bundling his album with his merchandise might have contributed to his sales as well.

"I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling people to come see her & Stormi," she wrote.

Minaj's fans have been offering her constant support on Twitter — and if Queen made it to the number-one spot in so many countries, obviously it has been a success. It's hard to say whether or not Scott's tactics helped him get a leg up in album sales, but so far, he has yet to offer a response to any of Minaj's claims.

No word on how long this feud is going to go on for, but at least Minaj knows that she has Grande in her corner. Will Sweetener take Astroworld's place on the charts? Time will tell.