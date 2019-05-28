Even global pop stars feel under the weather sometimes. Ariana Grande postponed two tour dates from her Sweetener World Tour due to sickness. The “Thank U, Next” singer took to Instagram on Tuesday, May 28 to announce that two shows — Wednesday, May 28’s show at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, and Thursday, May 29’s show at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida — would be postponed. On Instagram, Grande wrote that she was “so beyond devastated” to miss the shows. She explained, “tampa & orlando, woke up incredibly sick today, ran to my doctor here and have been told to postpone these shows tonight and tomorrow. i’m so beyond devastated.”

“i will make this up to you, i promise. please forgive me. i love you and i will be back and better than ever as soon as possible love you,” she continued. “thank you so much for understanding and can’t wait to see you and make it up to you.” She concluded her Instagram Story with, “love you so so so so so so much.”

Following Grande’s announcement, Live Nation took to social media to announce that tickets for the shows will be honored at a later date — November 24 and November 25, respectively. The following shows on Friday, May 30 and Saturday, May 31 in Miami are slated to go on as planned. Live Nation wrote, “Ariana is sorry to disappoint her fans and will look fwd to seeing them in November,” adding that “tickets for tonight and tomorrow’s shows will be honored for the new dates” alongside the singer’s announcement. A refund will also be offered.

Ariana Grande/Instagram

Ariana Grande/Instagram

The Sweetener World Tour, which kicked off on March 18 in New York and will conclude on November 25 in Florida, marks the “7 Ring” singer’s fourth concert tour. The tour — which spans across North America and Europe — is in conjunction with the release of Grande’s fourth and fifth albums, 2018’s Sweetener and 2019’s Thank U, Next.

Following the announcement, fans took to social media to react to the news with the appropriate gifs.

Meanwhile, others offered words of support for the pop star and fans. Twitter user @KellyBazzle wrote, “People hating on @ArianaGrande for canceling her Tampa & Orlando shows need to chill. And those of you making fun of fans who are upset about the postponed shows, get over yourselves. Just because u aren’t a fan doesn’t mean u get to be a troll”

The postponements comes on the heels of another moment that sent waves among the Grande fandom: the pop star’s wax figure unveiling at Madame Tussauds in London last week. On May 21, Madame Tussauds shared a photo of the “Thank U, Next” singer’s wax figure, and, well, fans had a lot of thoughts about the rendition. One Twitter user lamented, “This is Frankie Grande in a wig.”

As the wax figure spread across the internet, Grande herself weighed in with a comment on Pop Crave’s Instagram post. “i just wanna talk,” the singer hilariously wrote.

Jarring wax figures aside, here's to hoping Grande experiences a speedy recovery. Health is the most important thing, after all.