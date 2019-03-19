Ariana Grande just kicked off the start to her Sweetener/Thank U, Next World Tour and she already has a lot of people talking about it. Not only did fans really enjoy the show and the set, they also noted something really cool about the event. Ariana Grande is registering voters on her Sweetener Tour, with the campaign #ThankUNextGen, proving she's the civic minded pop star we need.

Stops on Grande's Sweetener Tour will have tables where fans can register to vote before, during, or after the concert, according the HeadCount's website. The company, who is sponsoring the registration at her concerts, tweeted about it on Friday, March 15, announcing that they'd been invited by Grande herself to help concert goers register in their respective states for upcoming elections.

"AMAZING NEWS. @ ArianaGrande invited us to register voters on her Sweetener tour. Together, we designed # thankunextgen, a program to help Ariana’s fans make their voices heard. Volunteer with us at one of her upcoming shows: http://headcount.org/volunteer/"

It's all part of a campaign titled "#ThankUNextGen," which fans will recognize as a play on her hit song, "Thank U, Next." Concert goers were quick to participate, and then post about it on social media, giving us a sneak peek at what the registering stations look like. Based on a tweet from @g1veharryaoscar, the HeadCount stations include Grande-themed voting guides and a number to text to get more info if you need to register remotely or after the concert. They're also giving away Ariana-inspired voting stickers, similar to the "I voted" ones participants get on election day. It reads, "Just pledged, #thankunextgen."

The number shared by HeadCount for fans to text can also give you more info on volunteering for HeadCount at an Ariana Grande show, and it seems like a pretty sweet job. Civic duty with Grande's tunes in the background? Priceless.

This isn't the first time Grande has used her voice to encourage others to vote. The singer turned 18 in 2011, and leading up to the 2012 election, she posted multiple times asking fans to register to vote. On Nov. 6, 2012, she even tweeted about her first time at the ballot box, writing, "Very excited to be voting for my 1st time tomorrow thanks 2 @rockthevote. If you are legal please make sure 2 vote tomorrow, every 1 counts."

Four years later, a couple months before the 2016 election, Grande celebrated National Voter Registration Day with a tweet. "Babes, I am imploring you to please register and partake in this crucial election. #NationalVoterRegistrationDay #iRegistered #ImWithHer," she wrote on Sept. 27, 2016. And she tweeted again leading up to the 2018 midterm elections, sharing Twitter's tweet, "thank u, vote," with a stylized quoted tweet also repeating, "vote."

Grande's dedication to ensuring that her fans are engaged in the voting process isn't a surprise, but it is commendable. She clearly knows she has young fans, and she wants them to be politically active, no matter what party they choose to vote for. Who knows, maybe in 2020, we'll all be singing "Thank U, Ari," to celebrate all her work mobilizing young voters.