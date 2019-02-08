The new Ariana Grande album just dropped, and it’s already snatching people’s wigs. If you thought the name-dropping ended with the banger, “Thank U, Next", Ariana Grande just gave Fenty Beauty a mention in one of her new songs. Even the biggest of stars can’t resist the powers of a Fenty Face.

Despite being known for wearing simple oversized sweatshirts and ivory thigh-highs, Ariana Grande isn’t exactly a minimalist person and neither is Rihanna, so it makes as to why the accolade is made. In Grande’s newly released song “Make Up” from the singer’s fifth studio album, “thank u, next”, she addresses the brand in the way that only the real can relate.

If you can guess, the double entendre of makeup and making up with an ex constantly crosses paths throughout the song. The Fenty shout out comes in where Grande sings “No eyeliner on, but looking at you is the fix / Highlight of my life, just like that Fenty Beauty kit." Somewhere in the world, a cheekbone is receiving a glittery glow right now.

Whatever it is about celebs showing gratitude to other celebs will never cease to amaze fans, but when two powerhouse businesswomen like these two come together, you can't help but fangirl over the moment.

It's no wonder the song was trending on Twitter. Not only is it the release date of Ariana's newest album, but so is the news of Fenty Beauty literally dropping new Highlighter Kits. It leaves some to wonder if this mention was one big master plan for both singers. Either way, one thing's for sure, both RiRi and Ari support women helping women to secure the bag.

This also isn't the first time the title of the song was mentioned. Back in January, Grande had posted the track list of the album to Twitter, slyly mentioning the song was in the works after the singer received and posted a video of her Fenty Beauty box of products. Grande was heavily shook after laying the makeup out on the table.

The brand shared the video, calling on Grande film a makeup tutorial with the new goodies, and honestly, who wouldn't want to tune in to see that YouTube channel come to fruition?

"Wait til you hear 'make up'", she wrote in response to the post. Grande is a songwriting mastermind, and fans love her all the more.

Now that the song is finally here and on repeat, Fenty Beauty and Ari fans were through the roof when the connection was made.

"MY BRAND IM LITERALLY SCREAMING," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"I got major Crazy Little Thing Called Love vibes when it started playing then when I heard this I was like this HAS to be on purpose," another wrote.

There's no telling if this means there will be a makeup collab or even (can you imagine) a song collab soon to come in the future, but if it does, fans will death drop in honor of news like that. One can dream.

Between Grande dropping two full on albums within less than a year of each other and RiRi dropping panties and lip paints weeks at a time these two work hard for their money, and, apparently, for each other, too.