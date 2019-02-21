When it comes to celebrity skin care routines, one would assume that there are some hundred-dollar products involved, but that's not always the case. Ariana Grande uses drugstore wipes to take off her makeup, just like the rest of us.

The revelation came when eagle-eyed fans spotted the fact that the artist sometimes falls asleep without taking her eye makeup off. On Feb. 16, when Grande posted a video onto Instagram Stories of her and her dog Myron hanging out in bed, followers quizzed her about her under-eye smudges.

Grande didn't take to Twitter to address the lazy-girl move until the popular Twitter personality The Hood Oracle jumped into the conversation.

"I forget to remind y’all about your skin care ONE night and not only do YOU ALL fail me but ARIANA GRANDE HERSELF LEAVES HER EYE MAKEUP ON," she wrote. The tweet garnered over 20,000 likes, catching the pop singer's attention.

The Hood Oracle followed up with a second tweet, writing, "Leaving your makeup on OVERNIGHT...not using SPF DURING THE DAY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! The DIRT.. you all are stressing me the hell out."

Grande jumped into the conversation, letting fans know that she still exfoliated that night and even did a La Mer mask, so the situation wasn't as bad as they were all thinking.

What followed was a lengthy Twitter thread where followers poked fun at Ari, which made her slowly reveal her full skin care routine. One fan asked The Hood Oracle to drag Grande for using coconut oil to take off her makeup, which prompted the Grammy winner to explain that she now uses drugstore wipes to do that. Specifically, she uses Neutrogena wipes when it's time to go to bed — and adds in some coconut oil if her lash glue is being stubborn.

Beauty enthusiasts asked to drag Grande for her use of coconut oil to take off her makeup because the natural product can harm your complexion. It acts less like a plant oil and more like a wax on your skin, according to Cosmopolitan. It's comedogenic and creates a barrier on your skin, clogging your pores and leading to breakouts.

Grande followed up the tweet with another product name drop, sharing that she also uses Burt's Bees wipes.

She wasn't specific about which versions of those face wipes she uses, but seeing how they are from the drugstore, neither option would break the $10 mark. For example, the Burt's Bees Facial Cleansing Towelettes are $6, while the Neutrogena Fragrance Free Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes are $7.

Burt's Bees Facial Cleansing Towelettes (30 count) $5.99 Dermstore The towelettes are infused with white tea and cucumber extracts which freshen and calm the skin, while aloe soothes and promotes any healing needed.

Beauty lovers in the thread were quick to suggest more upscale brands to wash her face with, like using Tatcha products, Farmacy and Sunday Riley picks, or Mario Badescu Facial Spray.

Neutrogena Fragrance Free Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes $6.99 Ulta The fragrance free wipes promise to remove 99.3 percent of your makeup, leaving your skin clean and fresh.

While there are definitely fancier options that Grande can use, it's fun to see that she opts for a drugstore classic that the majority of us have in our bathrooms.