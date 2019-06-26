As every Arianator is already aware, June 26 marks a very special day since it just so happens to be queen Ariana Grande's birthday. To celebrate the occasion, Ariana Grande's birthday Instagram posts showcased that the singer rang in her 26th year in pure style.

Based on one of her posts, it seems as though Grande and her family got an early start to the birthday celebrations. In the clip, the "Thank U, Next" singer was treated to a delicious-looking cake, which came topped with "7 Rings," a super appropriate tie-back to her catchy single of the same name.

On her actual birth date, the 26-year-old posted a photo of her stylish birthday look on Instagram. Grande's outfit served as a bit of a throwback to her Dangerous Woman days, as she sported a chic, all-black ensemble along with a pair of bunny ears. In the caption for the photo, the singer thanked everyone for the birthday wishes and, funnily enough, added that she changed into more comfortable attire right after the snap was taken, which is all too relatable. She wrote,

"another year around the sun n she still wearing these f*ckin ears. grateful for the love and for the people i get to share this life with. and thank u for the birthday wishes. :) p.s. i changed into an xxxl hoodie minutes after this was taken, don’t worry."

In case you forgot about the meaning behind the whole bunny ears look, Grande previously explained what her "Super Bunny" persona was in an interview with Billboard back in May 2016,

"[The Super Bunny] is my superhero, or supervillain -- whatever I’m feeling on the day. Whenever I doubt myself or question choices I know in my gut are right -- because other people are telling me other things -- I’m like, ‘What would that bad b*tch Super Bunny do?’ She helps me call the shots."

So, it sounds like Grande got right back into character to celebrate her birthday in true "bad b*tch Super Bunny" style. That's definitely one super exciting way to ring in your birthday.

Grande wasn't the only one who took to Instagram to mark her special day. In fact, many of the singer's famous friends wished her a happy birthday by sending her some incredibly sweet messages.

Nicki Minaj

Ariana Grande/Instagram Story

Grande's longtime friend and collaborator, Nicki Minaj, took to her own Instagram Story to wish the "Into You" singer a happy birthday. The b-day girl responded by re-posting the message on her own account, which she captioned with a simple and sweet, "ily."

Victoria Justice

Ariana Grande/Instagram

Grande's former Victorious costar, Victoria Justice, commented on one of her recent Instagram posts to send over some kind wishes to the singer.

Demi Lovato

Ariana Grande/Instagram

Fellow icon Demi Lovato also took to Instagram to wish the Queen a happy birthday.

Victoria Monét

Ariana Grande/Instagram

One of Grande's good friends and collaborators, Victoria Monét (who co-wrote "7 Rings" and "Thank U, Next"), was loving the birthday girl's Dangerous Woman look, as she wrote, "26 looks beautiful on uuuu ily."

By all accounts, from the kind birthday wishes she received to her "Super Bunny"-themed celebrations, it looks like Grande really did have a blast on her special day.