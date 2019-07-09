Over the past year or so, Ariana Grande has made two whole albums — Sweetener and Thank U, Next — in six months, and gone on tour after giving fans iconic videos like "Thank U, Next," and "7 Rings." Now, three months after her last video for "Monopoly" with friend and fellow songwriter Victoria Monét was released, Grande is at it again with "In My Head," this time releasing the video with no announcement. Ariana Grande's "In My Head" video was released in the middle of herVogue cover story, launching both on the magazine's website and their YouTube channel on Tuesday, July 9, and it's sure to make waves.

The song comes from her most recent album, Thank U, Next, and is about severely misjudging someone when you want to see an idealized version of them. It's honestly the go-to song for anyone getting over someone who just did not turn out to be who you thought they were. But the video isn't about an idealized potential love interest, it's about Grande herself. In fact, no one else appears in the video, which takes place in an illuminated white box. Very different than all of her more recent videos, there's no storyline and no co-stars, just Grande, her signature thigh-high boots and her high pony.

Vogue on YouTube

The pony has a bit of a wig-snatching moment as well, literally dancing on it's own, along with her sky-high heeled boots. It's a bit trippy to see pieces of Grande's image dancing by themselves without a body, but with such a simple set up, it's no surprise that Grande added something a little bit different — it's just her style.

