Ariana Grande seems to always be getting some kind of tattoo — whether it's completely new ink or she's covering old tattoos with new art. Recently, Ariana Grande got a tattoo inspired by Jim Carrey's movie The Truman Show, according to her Instagram Stories and reported by Refinery29. The tattoo is a quote from the movie that says "In case I don't see ya good afternoon good evening and good night!"

Grande and her best friend Courtney Chipolone actually got matching tattoos, well sort of. Grande reposted a screenshot from her friend's Instagram Story and added, "I got the same sh*t but upside down." She also tagged tattoo artist Mira Mariah and wrote, "You are perfect." The one thing the "thank u, next" singer did not share the location of the fresh ink, but if she doesn't reveal it soon, her superfans are bound to spot the new tattoo on their own.

This might seem like a random choice, but it really isn't. The pop star is one of the Carrey's biggest fans. In an April Instagram Story, Grande told her followers, "my first AIM username was jimcarreyfan42 when i was in like 4th grade."

That same month, she mentioned the actor in another Instagram Story. Grande shared a quote from Carrey about depression:

"Depression is your body saying, 'I don't want to be this character anymore. I don’t want to hold up this avatar that you’ve created in the world. It’s too much for me.'"

"You should think of the word 'depressed' as 'deep rest.' Your body needs to be depressed. It needs deep rest from the character you’ve been trying to play."

On April 21, Carrey revealed that he saw Grande's Instagram Story and shared some kind words in response.

As the mega fan that she is, Grande freaked out over the reply, of course.

After admitting that she "can't process this or breathe," Grande thanked the Bruce Almighty actor for reaching out to her.

She even said, "can't wait to tattoo this tweet to my forehead." She has not done that.... yet. But you never know. She really is one of his biggest fans and has an affinity for getting new ink.

She also referenced her first AIM screen name with a follow up tweet, this time not mentioning the actor.

As cool as those Twitter interactions are, Grande actually got up close and personal with her favorite actor back in 2014. Interestingly enough, Carrey tweeted her on the four-year anniversary of their in person meeting.

Grande was so excited that day that she couldn't help talking about the big meeting on Twitter.

Grande didn't share a photo from their meeting, but she did post a video on Instagram of her hugging Carrey, and crying while her friends and family watched her excitement.

She also posted about their meeting after it happened, just to keep her Twitter followers informed, of course.

At this point, the story isn't that Ariana Grande got a Jim Carrey-inspired tattoo, it's actually just a question of why this did not happen until now.