Ariana Grande's ponytail is arguably one of the most well-known celebrity hairstyles, well, ever. Whether she's rocking it with bangs, in a platinum blonde hue, or half-up, half-down, the singer's hair is her thing. But on Instagram, Ariana Grande's real hair made a rare appearance, and it's just as stunning as her iconic pony.

On Mar. 30, the "7 Rings" singer posted a photo of her natural curls to Instagram, and yes, she was sans pony. Grande's hair was in voluminous ringlets around her face and cascaded over her shoulders as she gazed into the camera. While her lack of a pony and voluminous curls were enough of a treat for fans, her hair color — typically a warm brown — also appeared to be a bit darker than her usual hue.

Grande captioned her image, "get a load a dis," seemingly a nod to the fact that her real hair is rarely seen. Fellow celebrities like Grande's former Victorious co-star Liz Gillies, Moschino designer Jeremy Scott, and Katy Perry (who called the hair Covid curls) all commented on the post as did Grande's longtime hairstylist Josh Liu who added, "yes mam! curly gurlyyy."

Liu has showcased the singer's natural hair before on his own Instagram. In August 2019, the stylist uploaded a photo of Grande wearing her natural, curly hair adding the caption, "natural curls coming in strong with a little tlc."

Based on her most recent photo, that TLC has done Grande's hair good.