Ariana Grande blessed fans with yet another, instantly catchy song, "Monopoly," which she released with Victoria Monét on April 1. But, it's one particular lyric in the track, in which they sang "I like women and men" that's garnered plenty of attention. And now, Ariana Grande has addressed the speculation about her sexuality with a simple tweet that highlights the singer's preference for no labels.

"Monopoly" focused on multiple themes, including those relating to friendship and having a successful career. Of course, there were many who were focused on that aforementioned "I like women and men" line instead, as some wondered whether it was Grande's way of coming out as bisexual. It should be noted that the lyric could have simply been a line in the song, or sung from Monét's perspective (Monét has publicly come out). Regardless, it's up to Grande whether she wants to clarify what the song means for her (this, keeping in mind that the subject of her sexuality is truly no one's business besides her own).

Furthermore, just as one fan said, the "Thank U, Next" singer doesn't necessarily need to explicitly label herself just because of some eyebrow-raising lyrics. The user tweeted, "ariana ain’t gotta label herself, but she said what she said." Grande responded to their tweet by confirming that she has not put a label on her sexuality and does not wish to, even in light of "Monopoly." She wrote:

"i haven’t before and still don’t feel the need to now, which is okay"

It goes without saying, but Grande is 100% correct. If she doesn't want to label her sexuality, especially publicly, that's completely her prerogative.

As you might have expected, Grande's fans, the Arianators, responded with nothing but positivity to the singer's recent message, showing that they're totally in support of her open-minded stance on labels.

No Explanation Needed

This fan responded by saying that Grande doesn't have to explain her situation to anyone and continued to say that long as she's happy, that's all that really matters.

No Need For Labels

Many Arianators were living for Grande highlighting that she doesn't need a label for her sexuality. One user even responded with a beautiful note by saying that love doesn't need a label.

So Proud

There were so many Arianators who were proud of Grande for expressing such an open-minded and personal message.

All About Love

This user was here for Grande's tweet, saying that love is the only thing that matters, labels aside.

Just Do You

Another fan also highlighted that Grande really didn't owe anyone an explanation when it comes to her sexuality (which is, of course, true). They're just going to support the singer no matter what.

Inspiring

There were some who felt incredibly inspired by Grande refusing to label her sexuality publicly. As this fan said, "i am so so so proud of you. THIS is why you're my biggest inspiration. keep doing u boo."

Happiness Comes First

Yet another fan responded to the songstress by saying that there's no pressure on her to explain such a personal aspect of her life. They said, "as long as you know who you are, that's all that matters," which is such a positive, and incredibly accurate, message to keep in mind.

It's really only Grande's business whether she wants to open up about this personal matter any further. Clearly, based on her latest tweet, she's not about to label her sexuality anytime soon, which, just as she said, is completely OK.