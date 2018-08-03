Trump administration officials previously claimed that child immigrant detention centers are essentially "summer camps," yet investigations into the nonprofit known to be the largest operator of such facilities have uncovered serious allegations of sexual abuse and molestation. News that police had recently arrested a Southwest Key employee suspected of sexually abusing a immigrant girl at the nonprofit's Phoenix, Arizona shelter was followed by a ProPublica report regarding another Southwest Key employee charged with abusing multiple immigrant children at the group's Mesa, Arizona shelter.

According to the ProPublica report put out Thursday, Levian D. Pacheco, a worker at Southwest Key's Casa Kokopelli shelter in Mesa, was indicted on 11 sex offenses in August 2017 following allegations he had molested at least eight unaccompanied teenage immigrant boys over the span of 11 months in 2016 and 2017. According to ProPublica, the Arizona Department of Health Services has alleged Southwest Key allowed Pacheco to work at their Mesa facility for nearly four months before a complete background check was done. A case against Pacheco is currently underway in U.S. District Court in Phoenix, ProPublica reported.

"Any employee accused of abuse is immediately suspended and law enforcement called. This is what we did in this case," Southwest Key said in a statement regarding Pacheco that was released Thursday.

Earlier in the week, AZ Central reported that Phoenix police had arrested Southwest Key employee Fernando Magaz Negrete on charges of child molestation, sexual abuse and aggravated assault. Police said Negrete had admitted to repeatedly kissing and fondling a 14-year-old immigrant girl being held at the Southwest Key facility where he worked after he was reported to authorities by one of the girl's roommates.

"Our number one priority at Southwest Key Programs is to keep the children in our care safe," the nonprofit said in a separate statement released Wednesday. "Southwest Key Programs does extensive work to prevent all forms of abuse. When these rare situations occur, all staff involved adhere to our strict protocols... Our twenty-year history of taking care of children shows that when we see a problem, we report it, we fix it and we do it immediately."

Southwest Key did not immediately return Bustle's request for comment.

