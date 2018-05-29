Planned Parenthood's fight against an Arkansas abortion law that could leave the state with just one abortion provider just hit a major road block. The Supreme Court won't hear the Arkansas abortion case, the court announced on Tuesday. Although Planned Parenthood can continue challenging the law, which also effectively bans medication abortions, in district court, its restrictions will go into effect in mid-July.

Planned Parenthood argued that the law was similar to a Texas measure that the Supreme Court ruled unconstitutional in 2016. The Whole Woman’s Health v. Hellerstedt decision stated that Texas laws requiring doctors who provide abortions to obtain admitting privileges at a nearby hospital, as well as requiring clinics to meet the same standards as ambulatory surgical centers, were undue burdens on a woman's right to a legal abortion.

The Arkansas law in question says that any doctor who provides or prescribes abortion medication must have a contract with a physician who has admitting privileges at a nearby hospital. That physician would agree to agree to handle complications, should they arise.

The court didn't comment Tuesday on its decision not to hear the Arkansas case. Planned Parenthood has argued that the law will make Arkansas the only state in the U.S. where women can't access the pair of drugs used to end pregnancies. It could also cause two of the state's three abortion clinics to close.

"If these are not undue burdens, then what is?" Helene Krasnoff, Planned Parenthood's senior director of public policy litigation and law, asked in a statement last week. "Every individual, no matter where they live, deserves the right to decide if and when to become a parent."

Mifepristone and misoprostol — known as the abortion pills — are used to end pregnancies early on and are approved for use by the FDA up to 10 weeks of pregnancy.

