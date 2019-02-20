One more state is poised to criminalize abortion if the Supreme Court ever overturns its ruling that's been in effect almost five decades. On Tuesday, the Associated Press reported that Arkansas passed a "trigger" abortion ban that will go into effect if Roe v. Wade were ever overturned — something abortion advocates worry is possible in the current political climate.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed the measure into law this week after a heated debate in the state House, though the vote wasn't close. SB149 — also known as Act 180 — was passed by a margin of 29 to 6 in the state Senate and 72 to 20 in the state House, with eight abstentions.

The only exception to the ban would be medical emergencies as it does not include exceptions for cases of rape or incest. The state already bans abortion at 20 weeks, and another bill was submitted to limit the timeline further, to 18 weeks. No other such law has ever been allowed to stand by the courts, though Mississippi's and Louisiana's laws remain in federal court.

Other states with abortion bans on the books that would be triggered by a Roe v. Wade repeal are Louisiana, Mississippi, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

