For years, the ghostwriter behind Donald Trump's 1987 memoir has made it clear that he regrets promoting the president's success in business. And now, in light of a New York Times report revealing that Trump's businesses were not as successful as the president claimed, Art of the Deal ghostwriter Tony Schwartz suggested renaming the book wouldn't be the worst idea.

In an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper earlier this week, Schwartz suggested that if he had to rename The Art of the Deal, he would call it The Sociopath.

"I think that's a window into why he doesn't experience the kind of overwhelm of pressure and tension at the level you or I would, or most people would, because he has no conscience, he has no guilt," Schwartz told Cooper. "He does not experience the world in the way an ordinary human being would."

Schwartz also tweeted Wednesday that he would be perfectly fine with The Art of the Deal being pulled from print, or simple recategorized as fiction. Schwartz's comments this week came on the heels of a New York Times report indicating that Trump's businesses claimed over $1 billion in losses during a 10-year period back in the 1980s and 90s.

Trump was "running a personal Ponzi scheme through the time that I was working on the book," Schwartz told Cooper. "It didn't occur to me ... that this whole giant business was thoroughly rotten at the core."

But Trump's lack of success in business isn't the only big story here, Schwartz argued. Schartz told Cooper that he believes Trump completely made up the losses he claimed on his taxes, in an act of tax evasion.

"I think he did have very, very large losses, but I think he came from a family ... that was incredibly skilled at creating fake losses and otherwise avoiding taxes," Schwartz claimed. "His father did it, and he followed in his father's footsteps."

Schwartz appeared to be referring to a different New York Times report published last year, which outlined the ways in which Trump's father reportedly engaged in schemes to avoid or pay lower taxes. Bustle has reached out to the White House for comment.

More to come...