Peaky Blinders returned for season five in summer 2019 and if you’ve not seen it yet, you’re seriously missing out. Between the deadly family feuds, grievances that run deep, and Tommy Shelby's smile, it’s a must-watch series with a massive cult following. Fans fell in love with Arthur and Linda Shelby’s cottage from series four of the show and now there might be a way for you to get closer to the Peaky Blinders action. If you’re in need of a holiday, you can stay inside Arthur Shelby’s house, as the owner of Hawthorn Bank has advertised the dreamy countryside property for fans to stay in. This is the perfect gift for any wannabe Shelbys out there.

Arthur and Linda Shelby escaped with their son to the countryside at the start of series four of Peaky Blinders to get away from the deadly dramas in Birmingham. However, when troubles with the Changrettas became too much and their family loyalty was called into question, they were dragged back in.

While it wasn’t made clear in the series where Arthur and Linda settled in the countryside, Hawthorn Bank is in Cheshire and is now available for visitors to book to stay. The property, which is advertised on the HomeAway website, is described as “your opportunity to stay in a Peaky Blinders set! Used as Arthur's house for ... series 4 (but renovated with modern creature comforts!) and in the charming Tatton Estate village of Rostherne right next to Tatton Park.”

BBC/Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd 2019/Matt Squire

At £227 per night, this is the perfect UK getaway for any serious Peaky Blinders fans. There is normally a minimum stay duration of four nights but hosts can facilitate a shorter stay at a cost. You can also pay a little extra for a hot tub at this property, because you want to go all out on luxuries and treat yourself if you’re going to really get the full Peaky Blinders experience. The property sleeps eight people so you can drag all your friends along for the fun.

HomeAway

There is no denying that, as far as BBC series go, Peaky Blinders has had its fair share of dramatic twists and turns, and series five has been no different. Speaking about the fifth series, creator Steven Knight told the BBC, “The story of the Peaky Blinders and of the Shelby family gets woven into the political fabric of Britain and Europe as the 1920’s end and the thirties begin. Tommy Shelby faces the darkest force he has ever faced and his struggle is as relevant today as it was then.” Fans are predicting that this could be Tommy Shelby’s final series. I’m praying that’s absolutely not the case.

BBC on YouTube

If season five of Peaky Blinders has left you needing more, then you can book a stay in Hawthorn Bank and really channel your inner Shelby. I can’t think of anywhere better to watch the series than in a house that was used during filming, and it might make the perfect short getaway. I just hope yours is a little more relaxing than Arthur and Linda Shelby’s.