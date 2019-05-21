Whether you loved or hated the ending or even fell somewhere in-between on the spectrum, Game of Thrones has now officially come to an end. However, that doesn't exactly the mean the world of Westeros has left us for good. Three prequels are currently in development, however, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who played Jaime Lannister on the original series, recently posed the idea of creating a Game of Thrones spinoff about Arya Stark, which obviously needs to happen ASAP.

Coster-Waldau initially made the suggestion in a video he posted on his Instagram account on Monday, May 20. "I know they're doing all these prequels, but what about a sequel with Arya?" he said in the video. "How about a petition? An online petition to HBO that they do a sequel with Arya Stark."

His desire is prompted by the fact that the series closed out Arya's arc by having her go on a brand new adventure to discover what is west of Westeros. (Apparently Westeros is where all of the maps stop.) There's no better person suited to the task of discovering unknown parts of the world and she certainly knows how to protect herself should she run into any less-than-friendly foes. Plus it would be the perfect way to carry on Arya's story without feeling like it needs to include any other members from the original cast.

Coster-Waldau may have just been making this suggestion all in good fun, but when you stop and think about it, it's actually a really great opportunity, especially if it's something Maisie Williams would be willing to sign up for. Arya has undergone such complex and compelling character growth — starting out as an innocent girl who became a trained assassin before ultimately getting back in touch with a part of her humanity again — so it'd be interesting to see what this next phrase of her life would look like.

By the end of Season 8, Arya seemed to want to leave her life as an assassin behind her and set out on a journey not fueled by revenge and anger. Will it really be that easy to resist those killer instincts she crafted so intricately? What exactly is west of Westeros and why has it never been explored before now? The possibilities of what she could end up discovering are endless and hold the prospect of introducing new realms and characters within this epic fantasy saga. (Perhaps one that has a little more diversity than Westeros delivered?)

Given how many characters fans came to know and love on the show, it'd be easy to try and think of ways to keep their storylines going in some way. But there's no denying that an Arya spinoff sounds particularly alluring, and her ending opened the door for so many different possible storylines. It could be years before it ever happens, yet it offers a glimmer of hope for what the future could bring. Perhaps Game of Thrones isn't as over as we thought it was. What is dead may never die, indeed.