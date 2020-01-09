It's only been a week, but there's no question that supermodel Ashley Graham has already had a very busy 2020. She's about to give birth to her first child. She's designing plus size wedding dresses with Pronovias. And now, Ashley Graham is posing for her latest Swimsuits for All collection while pregnant.

To celebrate her fifth anniversary designing for the inclusive swimwear brand, Graham unveiled her Resort Swim Line for 2020 (offered in sizes 4-24) with child and glowing. And while it's rare to see pregnant models in swimwear campaigns, doing something unconventional isn't new for Graham. The supermodel was one of the first curvy women to cover the pages of Sports Illustrated as a rookie in 2016. And now with a baby of her own on the way, her message about body confidence is stronger than ever before.

"My mantra has always been ‘beauty is beyond size,’ and I’ve never connected with those words more deeply than I do right now while pregnant," Graham tells Bustle. "I want every woman to know that every single part of you is beautiful."

Graham shared the news of her launch on Instagram on Jan. 7 and explained how her swimsuit designs are made for everyone, pregnant or not. "The real test when we were designing this line was that not all of these are maternity suits," Graham wrote in the post. "All I had to do was size up and they are still supportive and have an amazing fit."

The collection consists of 10 swimsuits, some of which come in one-piece and two-piece designs. Shoppers can expect two-piece Aztec-printed swimsuits, tropical florals, blue leopard prints, and colorful striped swimsuits. They're all available to buy right now.

Here are just some of the best picks.

Rapture Cut Out One Piece

The suit highlights a plunging neck line with wire-free removable bra cups.

Zuma Lace-up Bikini

If you are a fan of bold prints, check out this black and green snakeskin two-piece suit. The bottoms are mid-waist and fully lined. Plus, this swimsuit comes with adjustable straps and three S hook closure adjustments.

Ibiza Bikini

Did you hear that the lowrise is back? This playful bikini from Graham also highlights a scrunch neckline and tie straps.

Embrace Mesh Bikini

If color isn’t your thing, this black mesh bikini still has personality and flair. It features mesh detailing with floral 3-D designs and a dipped back.

It should come as no surprise that Graham is giving us a new take on what it means to be body confident while pregnant through this campaign.