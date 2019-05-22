Some say that family is everything, and when celebrities take on projects with their siblings, it’s like a mini invitation into their home life. Ashley Graham's new Swimsuits For All collection just dropped, and the campaign features Graham and her younger sister. The family reunion is just as sweet as the swimsuits in the line.

The collection includes nine new swimsuits spanning bikinis, one-pieces, and even one super sexy monokini. Fans can expect to see a lot of side cut-outs, one-shoulder nylon, and even a couple swim looks with underwire for extra support.

Graham announced the new drop of swimwear drip via an Instagram post on May 21. The curvy supermodel uploaded a video flashing between behind-the-scenes shots of the campaign and old home videos of Graham and her sister.

“Couldn’t be more excited to have my stunning sister @AbigailGrahamRalston in my new swimsuits for all campaign,” Graham wrote. “I’m so proud to be your big sister. And it was fun to see you rocking these suits!!”

Everything in the Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All collection is already available now on SwimsuitsForAll.com where prices retail between $120 and $138.

Here are some of the best picks in this seductive swimsuit collection.

Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All Artiste High Waist Bikini

Artiste High Waist Bikini $130 $97.50 Swimsuits For All Buy at Swimsuits For All

Looking for a blast of color? This bikini will deliver plenty of that. The top comes with removable cups, while the bottoms offer extra coverage with their high waisted design.

Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All Whimsical String Bikini

Whimsical String Bikini $90 Swimsuits For All Buy at Swimsuits For All

This wire-free swimsuit is perfect for a trip to the tropics. Retailing for $90, fans will enjoy its florals and summery yellow color. The product details also suggest leaving the sides and back tied, then and adjusting the self tie closures for a better fit.

Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All Legendary Underwire Bikini

Legendary Underwire Bikini $130 $97.50 Swimsuits For All Buy at Swimsuits For All

Simple + cute + aqua = a yacht-ready two-piece. The bra top features underwire with soft cups while the bottoms are designed in a high cut leg style. The brass detailing along the bra and bottoms is too good.

Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All Phenom Triangle Monokini

Phenom Triangle Monokini $138 $103 Swimsuits For All Buy at Swimsuits For All

The only monokini in this collection is super saucy with its mesh overlay. The straps on this swimsuit are adjustable with an s-hook closure and self-tie straps in the back.

Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All Heiress High Waist Underwire Bikini

Heiress High Waist Underwire Bikini $130 $97.50 Swimsuits For All Buy at Swimsuits For All

Swimsuit lovers who appreciate versatility will enjoy the hidden underwire in this swim top, which can also be removed at any time. The back is designed with a corset-like lace up back and comes with a removable chain that can be worn on the top or bottom.

Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All Gala One Shoulder One Piece

Gala One Shoulder One Piece $138 $103.50 Swimsuits For All Buy at Swimsuits For All

This gala dress-inspired swimsuit is a showstopper. It features a one shoulder detail and a side cutout, plus the entire swimsuit is lined with a mesh cover.

Whether you're soaking up the sun with your girlfriends or a sister, there's an intricate swimsuit in this summer line for everybody.