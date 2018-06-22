It's been two weeks since the tragic death of famed chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain, and the world is still in mourning. On Friday, June 22, Asia Argento shared a tribute to Bourdain on her Twitter feed, and it will absolutely break your heart. The actor, who had been dating the Parts Unknown host for at least a year at the time of his death, shared a sweet photo of the two of them together smiling out on the water. She captioned the image, "Two weeks without you."

Bourdain died by suicide on Friday, June 8, at the age of 61. In addition to Argento, the chef is survived by his 11-year-old daughter Ariane from a previous marriage. This isn't the first time that Argento has spoken out about her loss. Shortly after Bourdain's passing, she shared a message about the ways her partner had touched her life, and the lives of others, via Twitter. She wrote,

"Anthony gave all of himself in everything he did. His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds. He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine."

Through Argento, Bourdain became part of the #MeToo movement. The actor was among the first women to come forward and accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault. (Through a spokesperson, Weinstein has repeatedly denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.) After The New York Times report on the Hollywood producer's alleged behavior was published, Argento came forward with her own story in The New Yorker, and Bourdain supported her every step of the way.

When Argento came forward, Bourdain tweeted his support. "I am proud and honored to know you. You just did the hardest thing in the world," he wrote at the time.

As a couple, the two were open about their relationship. They first met during the filming of an episode of Parts Unknown. In early June, Bourdain wrote an essay for The Hollywood Reporter about a time that Argento stepped in to direct an episode chronicling his trip to Hong Kong. He wrote that he was drawn to Argento after reading her smart and pop culture-filled tweets. He explained to THR,

"I'd met Asia Argento two years previously, on our Rome show. I'd initially reached out to her because of my admiration for her last directorial effort, Incompresa — and because of her fascinating Twitter feed, filled with iconoclastic references to films, music, books and artists I'd thought only I'd ever heard of. That turned out to be one of the better decisions of my life."

Aside from her initial message, Argento has been understandably quiet on social media in the wake of losing her boyfriend. Her latest message is yet another reminder of just how much Bourdain meant not only to the world, but to the people who were the closest to him as well. In addition to the photo of her and Bourdain out on the water together, the actor also shared a black and white photo of the chef alongside the lyrics to the Cat Power song "Where Is My Love?"

Losing a loved one is never easy, and it's clear that Argento is still processing her loss. However, it seems that her relationship is one that was full of love, and although Bourdain is gone, the memories he and Argento shared will last a lifetime.

If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call 911, or call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.