If you're looking to stock up on tons of summer styles for less, you're in luck. ASOS' Fourth of July Sale has over 35,000 items for less. Yes, you read that correctly. The deal is big, the prices are small, and none of it will be around for long. Here's what to expect, so you won't be overwhelmed when you shop.

Independence Day means that the summer is in full swing and so are the sales. ASOS is not holding anything back, either. The brand is slashing prices on tons of different style. There are bikinis for under $20, dresses for up to 60 percent off, and accessories as low at $2.50. Every single thing that you need to end your summer in style is there for the taking.

Is that not enough for you? Well, there's even more. The sale section has items for up to 70 percent off with no code needed. But if you remember to use the code EXTRA at checkout, you'll get an extra ten percent off. That's one heck of a sale, my friends.

Of course, there is on major catch. Come July 5 at 3am EST, everything will be gone. Then you will be left with everything hanging in your closet or paying full priced — and no one wants that.

Here a look at some of the best summer-ready items to add to your wardrobe. Because 35,000 items are hard to navigate, but these ones are must-haves.

1. All White Bikini

2. Petite Wrap Dress

3. Pom Pom Hat

4. Tall Parisian-Styled Romper

ASOS Parisian Tall Floral Print Wrap Romper $26 (originally $33) ASOS Listen up, tall girls. This sale is the one for you. If you're having trouble finding a romper that fits your tall build, ASOS has got your back. Plus it's on sale for under $30. Buy Now

5. Quirky Mules

ASOS Monki Patent Pointed Sling Back $24 (originally $48) ASOS This sale is the perfect time to stock up on not just any shoes, but quirky ones. Go ahead and spend the money on your classic staples. But score the ones that won't be in style forever while they're on sale. Buy Now

6. Plus Size Maxi

ASOS Club L Plus Frill Detail Crepe Maxi Dress $22.50 (originally $81) ASOS Forget everything about 70 percent off, because this one goes above any beyond. ASOS isn't leaving anyone out of their sales, and this one could be the best savings of all. Not to mention that it's a style that is perfect for a ton of different occasions. Buy Now

7. Funky Sunglasses

8. Striped Maxi Dress

ASOS Boohoo Mixed Stripe Maxi Dress $22 (originally $32) ASOS Girl, get you a maxi. Dresses like these are great because you can dress them up or wear them more casually. Plus the price is right. Buy Now

9. Ruffled Skirt

With 30,000 other items up for grabs, you'll want to go browse while you still can.