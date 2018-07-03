ASOS' 2018 Fourth Of July Sale Includes More Than 35,000 Discounted Items, Starting At $2.50
If you're looking to stock up on tons of summer styles for less, you're in luck. ASOS' Fourth of July Sale has over 35,000 items for less. Yes, you read that correctly. The deal is big, the prices are small, and none of it will be around for long. Here's what to expect, so you won't be overwhelmed when you shop.
Independence Day means that the summer is in full swing and so are the sales. ASOS is not holding anything back, either. The brand is slashing prices on tons of different style. There are bikinis for under $20, dresses for up to 60 percent off, and accessories as low at $2.50. Every single thing that you need to end your summer in style is there for the taking.
Is that not enough for you? Well, there's even more. The sale section has items for up to 70 percent off with no code needed. But if you remember to use the code EXTRA at checkout, you'll get an extra ten percent off. That's one heck of a sale, my friends.
Of course, there is on major catch. Come July 5 at 3am EST, everything will be gone. Then you will be left with everything hanging in your closet or paying full priced — and no one wants that.
Here a look at some of the best summer-ready items to add to your wardrobe. Because 35,000 items are hard to navigate, but these ones are must-haves.
1. All White Bikini
$13 (originally $26)
Just because summer is halfway over doesn't mean that you don't need another bikini. This one is on sale for half off, meaning that you can stock up on both pieces for the price of one. Not to mention that all sizes are still available on the website — for now.Buy Now
2. Petite Wrap Dress
$24 (originally $60)
Between the color and the tailored fit for short ladies, this is almost too good to be true. Not to mention that it's more than half off. If you think it's going to get better than this, think again.Buy Now
3. Pom Pom Hat
$10 (originally $26)
This is the deal of the season, my friends. Literally. You won't find a trendier item for less than this in the sale. Or anywhere else for that matter.Buy Now
4. Tall Parisian-Styled Romper
$26 (originally $33)
Listen up, tall girls. This sale is the one for you. If you're having trouble finding a romper that fits your tall build, ASOS has got your back. Plus it's on sale for under $30.Buy Now
5. Quirky Mules
$24 (originally $48)
This sale is the perfect time to stock up on not just any shoes, but quirky ones. Go ahead and spend the money on your classic staples. But score the ones that won't be in style forever while they're on sale.Buy Now
6. Plus Size Maxi
$22.50 (originally $81)
Forget everything about 70 percent off, because this one goes above any beyond. ASOS isn't leaving anyone out of their sales, and this one could be the best savings of all. Not to mention that it's a style that is perfect for a ton of different occasions.Buy Now
7. Funky Sunglasses
$9.50 (originally $19)
Let's be honest, these sunglasses won't be in style forever. You might as well save some money and snap those selfies while they still are.Buy Now
8. Striped Maxi Dress
$22 (originally $32)
Girl, get you a maxi. Dresses like these are great because you can dress them up or wear them more casually. Plus the price is right.Buy Now
9. Ruffled Skirt
$22 (originally $32)
Does it get any cuter than this? Rhetorical question. Get you one of these, before they're gone for good.Buy Now
With 30,000 other items up for grabs, you'll want to go browse while you still can.