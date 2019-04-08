Everyone loves the ease of online shopping, but returning stuff can be a pain. Luckily for us, one of the leading online retailers just made its return policy a lot more flexible. ASOS changed its return policy by almost doubling how long you have to return an item — but there's a small catch.

ASOS knows that free returns is one of the brand's many draws, and a large reason why shoppers keep coming back for new items. If you don't need to pay for return shipping for a dress that doesn't end up looking like you imagined, then there is low risk for trying it. That is why ASOS increased its return window from 28 days to 45 days. But if you wait until 45 days, you won't get a money refund, exactly.

If you return your item within 28 days, you will be refunded as normal. Your charges will be reversed on your credit card or sent back to your bank account, like always. After 28 days and up to 45 days, you will get refunded in the form of an ASOS gift e-card for the amount you spent. After 45 days, you can no longer return the item. And like always, you will get your refund within 14 days of ASOS receiving the returned item.

This is great for several reasons. The new return policy gives you more time to think about your items, even if after 28 days you don't get a cash refund. But if you're a frequent shopper at ASOS, then you know you will put that voucher to good use.

While 28 days is a fair amount to return unwanted items, sometimes life or indecision gets in the way. If school, your job, or family required every moment of your attention for the last month, then it's easy to forget about returning an unwanted purchase. But now, if you miss that one-month window for whatever reason, you're still covered for getting a refund. That's a win.

Another reason you might need more time is simple indecision. If you're not totally sold on a trend or a fit, you might just need more time to think about it. This new ASOS policy gives you 17 extra days to weigh the scales and decide if it's worth the purchase.

ASOS also wants to make sure that its free returns stay sustainable for the environment. Because of this, if ASOS notices unusual patterns, the brand can investigate and possibly take action.

"If we notice an unusual pattern of returns activity that doesn’t sit right: e.g. we suspect someone is actually wearing their purchases and then returning them or ordering and returning loads — way, waaay more than even the most loyal ASOS customer would order — then we might have to deactivate the account and any associated accounts," ASOS explains in its Terms and Conditions. As long as you're not wearing your ASOS items and returning them, you will be fine.

Now that shoppers have an extra 17 days to return their items, shopping at ASOS will be even more stress-free.