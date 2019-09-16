Bustle

ASOS' Choose Love T-Shirt Collection Is Donating All Profits To An Extremely Worthy Cause

ASOS

The world is experiencing a refugee crisis. Millions of people have been forced to leave their homes as a result of issues such as conflict, violence, and persecution. Governments often provide little assistance, leaving charities to take on the majority of the life-saving work. Help Refugees is one charity turning to fashion for help. It has teamed up with 11 designers for a Choose Love T-shirt collection sold exclusively on ASOS. And all of the profits will go toward improving the lives of refugees.

Help Refugees formed when three friends started a hashtag to raise £1,000 for refugees living in Calais. Within a week, that £1,000 turned into £50,000. Now, they help people in several countries, including Bosnia, Croatia, Greece, Serbia, and Turkey. It's a vital effort. As the Guardian reports, around 900,000 people are waiting to have their asylum claims processed in the EU. Some may be in limbo for years.

According to Help Refugees, 89 percent of donations go straight to the people that need them, providing local organisations with funding refugees with essential food and shelter. The charity first teamed up with designer-slash-activist Katherine Hamnett, reissuing her famous Choose Love T-shirt.

Now, it has asked 11 brands to rework the positive slogan however they see fit. Rixo has harked back to the '60s while Hillier Bartley has opted for a punk take on the motivational message. Each unisex tee will set you back just £30 and is available in UK size 6 to 18. Hamnett's original Help Refugees designs are also available on ASOS along with Curve editions (available in UK size 16 to 30), notebooks, jewellery, and tote bags.

Here's a rundown of the new collab.

1. Flower Power

Rixo Choose Love T-Shirt
£30
ASOS
Rixo's take on the positive slogan will take you straight back to the '60s.

2. A Minimal Message

Daniel Fletcher Choose Love T-Shirt
£30
ASOS
Looking for something simple? Opt for menswear designer Daniel Fletcher's handwritten style.

3. A Vibrant Choice

Charlotte Simone Choose Love T-Shirt
£30
ASOS
Charlotte Simone was inspired by colour and playfulness, producing a rainbow tee with a hidden motivational message.

4. Creative Overload

Sophia Webster Choose Love T-Shirt
£30
ASOS
Sophia Webster's quirky design features hearts and subtle leopard print, plus her famous signature.

5. Maximum Love

Les Girls Les Boys Choose Love T-Shirt
£30
ASOS
Step straight into the '70s with this graphic heart-shaped tee by underwear label Les Girls Les Boys.

6. A Touch Of Punk

Hillier Bartley Choose Love T-Shirt
£30
ASOS
For a punk take on the look, try Hillier Bartler's paperclip-filled slogan.

7. A Paisley Dream

Rockins Choose Love T-Shirt
£30
ASOS
Choose Love is plastered all across this black T-shirt in a retro paisley design. According to designer Rockins, it's to remind you that love is "infinite, universal, and inclusive."

8. Parachutes Galore

Raeburn Choose Love T-Shirt
£30
ASOS
Christopher Raeburn's brand has incorporated its parachute logo into the slogan as a symbol of rescue and peace.

9. A Different Shade

Kit Choose Love T-Shirt
£30
ASOS
Kit's rendition features the brand's logo inside a heart printed on a camel-coloured tee.

10. Reach For The Stars

Sadie Williams Choose Love T-Shirt
£30
ASOS
Sadie Williams is launching a Choose Love rocket with this space age design.

11. Doctor's Orders

Pam Hogg Choose Love T-Shirt
£30
ASOS
A bit of love a day keeps the doctor away, or so Pam Hogg's saying goes.

Fashion can do good. All you have to do is support it.