ASOS Now Shows What One Item Looks Like On Multiple Body Types & People Are Loving It

Get ready to grab your wallets, because online shopping at ASOS just got a whole lot easier. A Twitter user found that the brand is changing up their online shopping options. According to the tweet, ASOS now shows what one item looks like on multiple body types, and customers are loving the new feature. It turns out that this is only the beginning of what's to come.

Online shopping is easier, because, well, you don't have to leave the house. But it's also harder in the sense that you don't know if the outfit will fit you. Although you still aren't able to try on the items in your own home before buying, the next best thing is here. Twitter user @ejhc13 found that ASOS now offers multiple model photos per item. That means that you can see how the item looks on different body types.

"Omg. Ilove @asos even more!!! fFnally showing the same item on girls with different body types," the tweet reads.

The key word in that tweet is "finally." Up until now, the brand only offered one size model per outfit, like almost all clothing companies. While the brand did have different models throughout the site and different sized models for the plus section, this is the first time the brand has different models per outfit.

This is only the beginning of the changes being made to the website. According to the brand's response to the tweet, ASOS will soon have this option on every single item on the website. The brand didn't give a date that they would be making the big change, but Bustle reached out to the brand for comment.

"Keep your eyes peeled as this rolls out across our app," was all ASOS' tweet read.

Upon inspection of the website, it was hard to find a product with multiple models on the website. It's possible that this Twitter user found it on accident or was on a site other than the United States section. ASOS has online shops for over 100 countries. That's a whole lot of products shots and a whole lot of models to make a change for.

According to the photos shown in the tweet, the images still don't show plus-size models. But still, it's a great start.

Let's be honest, a lot of people have seen an item online, bought it, and realized that it looked nothing like it did on you as it did the model. A change like this online ASOS' website wouldn't eliminate this problem from happening, but it would make online shopping a whole lot easier .

Needless to say, people are pretty darn excited about even just the idea of this happening. There are tons of different body types in the world, and customers greatly appreciate seeing bodies that look like theirs on the website.

Of course, there are some people that are a bit weary of the change as well. You can't please everyone, but the feedback that they're getting now will likely help when they change the photos for the entire website.

Not only is the brand changing the photos, but they're giving people a model reference that they are familiar with.

