In a push to sever ties to all things Confederacy, one city in Texas is considering changing the moniker of any municipal property that bears a name intended to commemorate the Confederate States of America. But could ties to slavery also see the name of Texas' capital city changed? An official review of Confederate and pro-slavery-linked premises has recommended the city of Austin, Texas, change its name to break its Confederate connections.

Austin's Equity Office has recommended the city go beyond simply removing all of its Confederate markers and changing the names of any streets or parks that bear Confederate-inspired names. To truly shed its pro-slavery and Confederate past, a review conducted by the office suggests the city must rename itself altogether due to its namesake's pro-slavery past.

The city of Austin gets its name from a man commonly referred to as "the father of Texas," Stephen Fuller Austin. But Austin, who died well before the Confederacy was created, didn't only found an American colony that would later grow into the state of Texas, he also opposed bans on slavery. According to a PBS biography, Austin successfully lobbied against the Mexican government to defeat a ban on slavery in Texas.

More to come...