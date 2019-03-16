Australian senator Fraser Anning was hit with an egg by a teen who was standing behind him during a news conference on Saturday in Melbourne, according to The Guardian. Anning is an independent but "has espoused far-right and anti-immigration views," according to Newsweek, and he recently came under fire for his comments about the shooting at two New Zealand mosques that left 49 people dead.

In a statement released after the shooting, Anning wrote, according to Newsweek:

I am utterly opposed to any form of violence within our community, and I totally condemn the actions of the gunman. However, whilst this kind of violent vigilantism can never be justified, what it highlights is the growing fear within our community, both in Australia and New Zealand, of the increasing Muslim presence.

He also said “the real cause of the bloodshed on New Zealand streets today is the immigration program which allowed Muslim fanatics to migrate to New Zealand in the first place,” which many believe blamed the attack on the mosques on Muslims, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison issued a strong rebuke of Anning's comments in a statement, according to Newsweek:

In his conflation of this horrendous terrorist attack with issues of immigration, in his attack on Islamic faith specifically — these comments are appalling and they're ugly and they have no place in Australia, in the Australian Parliament. He should be, frankly, ashamed of himself.

