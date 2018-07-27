Every once and a while a scent comes out that is so universally loved that it becomes a cult classic. Then, tragically, it can be discontinued by the brand. Well, after ten years of not seeing this fragrance on the shelves, Aveda is bringing back its' Cherry Almond Shampoo and Conditioner. People are so excited that there's already a 2,000 person wait list.

The product might say "new" on the virtual shelves, but Cherry Almond Shampoo and Conditioner is not exactly a brand new launch. According to PopSugar, the Cherry Almond scent first hit the brand's website in 1978. After 30 years of being on the website, Aveda pulled the scent from its' shelves a decade ago. Now it's back, and people haven't forgotten how much they love it.

Aveda's Cherry Almond Softening Shampoo and Conditioner is available on the website right now. Click fast though, because the product has racked up a 2,000 person wait list. It flew off the virtual shelf in minutes when it first hit the site.

The shampoo and conditioner are available for $17 each in the 6.7 and 8.5 oz sizes. You can also upgrade to the super-sized bottles for $54 and $68 each, depending on excited you are about the scent coming back. Both are still in stock on the Aveda website, as of July 27.

This is not your average shampoo, people. The formula is 99 percent naturally derived, for all hair lengths and types, and is also color-safe. On top of all of that it's also silicone free, vegan, and gluten free. Basically, a wide variety of people are safe to use this product, so it only makes sense that the wait list is so long.

If all of that isn't already enough, the packaging is also pretty darn eco-friendly. Although the brand does use plastic for its' packaging, it uses post-consumer plastic for it's bottles. The brand calls it "responsible packaging," but recycling the bottle is limited. The website suggests contacting your local recycling facility to see where you can take the 96 percent plant-derived and 4 percent petrochemical bottle.

The Cherry Almond Softening Shampoo and Conditioner is meant to make your hair silky smooth, on top of smelling really great. The coconut and babassu derived ingredients also cleanses the hair and give it a weightless bounce, according to the website.

While the scent was available in different products in the past, the shampoo and conditioner is the only products available in the scent. Bustle reached out to the brand to see if there are any plants to expand the line.

Oh, and the best part is that if you love the scent of the shampoo and conditioner, you can get it sent on auto-delivery. There are tons of options, too. You can get it delivered every 30, 45, 60, 75, 90, or 125 days.

Everyone loves a good throwback scent, and a permanent addition to the website is even better. It's no surprise that so many people were excited to see the product back on Aveda's shelves. Now there can be a whole new generation of cult following.