Tim Berglund, the Swedish DJ best known by his stage name Avicii, is dead at 28, reports Billboard. The EDM artist, who is well known around the world for his hits like "Wake Me Up" and "Lonely Together," was found dead in Muscat, Oman on Friday afternoon.

In a statement to Billboard his publicist Diana Baron said:

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given."

According to Rolling Stone, Berglund rose to fame with his 2011 hit "Levels." The song, which uses an Etta James-sampling because a favorite of clubs and other dance venues. It went platinum in the United States.

Berglund received many awards and nominations throughout this career. He won the American Music Award for Favorite Electronic Dance Music Artist in 2013, and won the Billboard Music Award for Top Dance/Electronic Song in 2014 for "Wake Me Up." He was nominated twice for a Grammy in the category of Best Dance Recording (2012 and 2013).

