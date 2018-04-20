After the devastating news of his death at just 28 years old, fans are turning to Avicii's final performance for comfort. The young DJ, producer, and artist passed on Friday, April 20, according to the following statement his representatives gave TMZ:

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given."

The death is particularly jarring because fans hadn't had a chance to experience their idol in concert in the months and years before his death. Billboard reports that in a deeply personal letter to fans written and posted to his website in March 2016, the Swedish musician retired from live performances, writing, "I know I am blessed to be able to travel all around the world and perform, but I have too little left for the life of a real person behind the artist."

More to come...