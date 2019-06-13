Baby Phat Just Relaunched At Forever 21 & Everything Goes Up To A 4X

In a time where millennials are still raving and revamping the good old days of the early 2000s, Baby Phat just relaunched an entire collection at Forever 21. The return of the slinky cat is back in a line of the brand’s old school streetwear prints and colors with an inclusive size range that goes up to a 4X.

The comeback of Baby Phat arrives after Kimora Lee Simmons-Leissner announced her reacquisition of the brand back in March. According to a press release from Forever 21, the streetwear mogul is relaunching her hip-hop inspired looks for today’s fashion lovers in a limited edition collection of cute, but casual knit separates. And of course, everything is embellished with the iconic cat logo inspired by Simmons-Leissner’s pet cat, Max.

“Baby Phat is always front and center when you think of iconic streetwear brands,” said Forever 21's VP of Merchandising Linda Chang in the press release.

And surly enough, fans are brought back to the Baby Phat era in pink crop tops and tanks, tube tops, leopard print bodysuits, logo-printed mini skirts, sweatshirts, and biker shorts.

“Baby Phat, from its birth to what we’re doing right now, has really been a celebration of innovative women who pushed the world forward to embrace the urban lifestyle when many in the business and in society at large, did not have that vision or foresight,” Simmons-Leissner said in the press release. “This was a movement. People forget that. It’s incredibly rewarding work with Forever 21 to bring forward these new collections and this message now more than ever.”

The #F21 x Baby Phat collection is available now online and in stores nationwide and will retail between $15 and $25.

The collection comes to fans with separates, however, some pieces are matched to make a go-to Baby Phat skirt set like this pink one. However, those who prefer something, well, not pink, the brand offers a black version of the set as well.

Baby Phat's collab with Forever 21 brings the past and present together with silhouettes like this Baby Phat tee ($14.90). Pair it with any one of the biker shorts, and it's an ideal 2000s fit.

Despite this collection having so many coordinated separates, the possibilities for an outfit really are endless. At the same time, fans will reminisce the brand in its prime with staple pieces like this pink velour tube top embroidered with the brand's logo ($14.90). Plus, it also comes in black.

The brand combines the throwback brand with the silhouettes of today like bodysuits and prints such as leopard, and makes this collection all the more a banger for those who like shopping to be simple and easy — but want to "make it fashion" nonetheless.

There are two sweaters in this collection because the summer nights still get cold. Baby Phat fans can snuggle up with either the pink cropped crewneck with the cat logo on the sleeve for $19.90 or the full sized gray pullover for $24.90.

Now that Baby Phat is back and making moves in the clothing department, only time will tell for what accessories the 2000s brand will unleash from its time capsule.