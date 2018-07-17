This week is your paradise if you love books about secrets, murder, and creepy mansions. Megan Abbott, the queen of the crime genre, is back with Give Me Your Hand, the tale of two female scientists with secrets from their past that lead to murderous outcomes in the present. Zoje Stage is making her presence known with her haunting debut novel Baby Teeth, about a child psychopath and the mother who regrets having her. And thriller writer Shannon Kirk is dropping In The Vines, a mystery novel set on an eerie New England seaside estate that's sure to satisfy your cravings for something twisted and spooky.

Besides that, there's a few nonfiction books out this week that challenge the political status quo, including The Death of Truth by acclaimed book critic Michiko Kakutani and My Family Divided, a memoir for young readers written by Orange is the New Black actress Diane Guerrero, the child of two undocumented immigrants who were deported to Colombia when she was a pre-teen.

Whatever you are looking to read this week — thrillers, YA, romance, literary fiction — there's certainly something new that needs to be on your radar. Here are the 10 books coming out this week that you need to know:

'Give Me Your Hand' by Megan Abbott Two childhood rivals — Kit and Diane — are the only two female scientists at a laboratory that studies PMDD, an extreme and painful form of PMS. Their friendship was torn apart by a terrible secret years before, and now the two woman are back at each other's throats in a competition for two coveted research positions with their enigmatic and brilliant supervisor, Dr. Severin. Click here to buy.

'The Death of Truth: Notes on Falsehoods in the Age of Trump' by Michiko Kakutani In this slim book, former chief book critic of The New York Times and Pulitzer Prize winner Michiko Kakutani takes aim at the people and ideas that made this current reign of falsehoods possible and draws on the great thinkers of our past and present — including George Orwell and Hannah Arendt — to suggest a plan to move forward. Click here to buy.

'Baby Teeth: A Novel' by Zoje Stage Suzette knew that having children was a gamble: she suffers from a chronic disease and she's estranged from her own mother. But when Hanna was born, she was overwhelmed by pride and love for her new daughter. However, as Hanna grows, it becomes clear that something is very wrong — and it goes beyond the fact that she refuses to talk, even though she's seven-years-old. Suzette thinks that Hanna is well on her way to becoming a murderer. Click here to buy.

'The Family Tabor' by Cherise Wolas The Family Tabor is a Family Drama with a capital D. When Harry, the patriarch of the Tabors, is given a Man of the Year award, he and his wife and three grown children convene in Palm Springs to celebrate. But one by one, secrets drop like flies — and Harry's is the biggest of all. Click here to buy.

'My Family Divided: One Girl’s Journey of Loss, Hope, and Home' by Diane Guerrero with Erica Moroz You probably recognize Diane Guerrero from her roles in Orange is the New Black and Jane the Virgin. But you probably don't know that she's the daughter of two undocumented immigrants from Colombia, both of whom were deported when she was 14 years old. No one checked in on her from the U.S. government. In the young readers follow-up to her 2016 memoir, In The Country We Love, Guerrero documents her childhood spent with two loving parents — and her adolescence and adulthood spent with virtually no family in the country. Click here to buy.

'OK, Mr. Field' by Katharine Kilalea Mr. Field was a concert pianist when a train collision left him with a wrist injury that upended his career. Desperate for something new, he decides to buy a home he's only seen in pictures. However, once he arrives at his new house, he realizes that it may be just as suffocating as the life he left behind. Click here to buy.

'In the Vines' by Shannon Kirk Mary — known by her initials Mop — is from one of the wealthiest and most secretive families in New England. Two years after her mother's unexpected death, she decides to travel back to the family seaside estate to spend time with her Aunty Liv. But while there, she discovers that the family's secrets run deeper than she originally thought. Click here to buy.

'Saving Beck' by Courtney Cole Considering the growing opioid epidemic, it should come as no surprise that literature is now turning in the direction of compassionate stories about addiction and its affects upon entire families and communities. In this grueling tale, Beck — a high school student with a bright future — turns to heroine after his father's death and mother's descent into anxiety and depression. Click here to buy.

'All Your Perfects' by Colleen Hoover Colleen Hoover delivers a gutting new romance novel nearly every summer, and this year it's All Your Perfects, a story about a marriage on the rocks and a last-ditch attempt to save it. Click here to buy.