I really thought the spooky season couldn't get any better, but alas, I was wrong. As if all the festivities and over-the-top decorations and endless candy weren't enough, it turns out Bacardí has a glow-in-the-dark bottle for Halloween. It looks positively haunted, and will definitely give all your Halloween imbibes a certain spooky kick.

Per BeverageDynamics, the limited edition "haunted rum" bottle sports a label that looks like a jack-o-lantern. Turn the lights off and brace yourself, because that jack-o-lantern will glow even in the blackest of nights. Not only is it aesthetically pleasing, but also, if your power happens to go out on Halloween, you won't lose your alcohol!

In case you really are looking to pair the drink as a beverage and not with a bunch of props for Instagram, Bacardí Superior white rum carries hints of vanilla and almond, which makes it prime for mixing with your favorite haunted flavors. BeverageDynamics says that we can expect the booooo(ze) to hit shelves nationwide starting Oct. 1, and will retail for $13.99 a pop. A wise investment, if I ever saw one. Here's what it will look like when it arrives on shelves, so you can brace yourself for maximum spook.

While this glow-in-the-dark bottle will certainly make a spook-tacular addition to your bar, if you really want to go the extra mile, rest assured there are plenty of other creepy alcoholic beverages you can get your hands on. Here are a few other contenders this season.

Witching Hour Wine

The Witching Hour Red Blend is available at Total Wine. It carries deep flavors of dark cherry and vanilla, and you're definitely going to want to share a bottle with your friends this Halloween, if for no other reason than to enjoy the hauntingly beautiful label.

Walking Dead Wine

If zombies are more your style, maybe you prefer this Walking Dead-themed cabernet sauvignon, available online from The Best Wine Store. It's got a deep, bold taste, and here's the best part. If you download the Living Wine Labels app and point it at the bottle, the zombies on the label jump out onto your phone screen.

Vampire Wine

How about vampires? Are they more your cup o' tea? We've got something for you, too. Check out the Fangria Sangria Espanola. According to More Wines, this bottle is "bursting with passion and life and flavor." Honestly, I didn't need any convincing after I saw the word "sangria." Enjoy it straight up or mix it with fruit and brandy. Just make sure to tuck it away before sunrise.

Pumpkin Wine

And last but certainly not least, this list wouldn't be complete without something for the pumpkin fanatics. That's where this pumpkin wine from Three Lakes Winery comes in. It used to be seasonal, but people enjoyed it so much that they made it available all year long. It's a smooth, semi-sweet wine with qualities similar to your traditional chardonnay — not that we're really paying attention to any of that, because ... pumpkin!

No matter what your taste buds are craving this Halloween, there's something delicious — and even glow-in-the-dark — for you. Have a spooky sip!