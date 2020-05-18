One Bachelor family is about to get even bigger. On Monday, Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert announced they are expecting a third child with a sweet family photo on Instagram. The pic includes the whole family, kids included, all piled up on dad Tanner and posing with an ultrasound photo and pregnancy test. The married couple, who met on Bachelor in Paradise, are already parents to daughter Emerson Avery, who is 2, and 9-month old son Brooks Easton.

Jade posted the announcement on Monday. In the photo, Tanner is laying on the floor holding the positive test and ultrasound photos while the while family piled on top. She wrote: "HERE WE GROW AGAIN!!! It feels so good to be able to finally talk about this pregnancy." The reality star went on to note that she'd been absent from social media to deal with nausea and fatigue, in addition to caring for two young kids during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Although this time has its uncertainties," Jade wrote, she and her husband were "so thankful and excited for this baby." She added: "I truly believe babies being born during this time are here for a special reason, to be light workers." The couple also noted that they are, "beyond happy to love another baby" and to, "give Emmy and Brooks another sibling and to have our children be so close!"

Tanner reposted a baby announcement on his Instagram Story, writing, "Oops we did it again!"

Jade, who placed fourth on Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor, and Tanner, who competed on Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of The Bachelorette, first connected during the second season of The Bachelor in Paradise. The couple tied the knot in Jan. of 2016, and welcomed their first child, Emmy, in 2017, as per E! News.

It's an uncertain time to be expecting a new baby, but the Bachelor couple are no stranger to disrupted plans. Last year, the reality stars welcomed a baby boy, but the birth did not go as expected when Jade delivered the baby inside the couple's Southern California closet, with help from medics and firefighters. The Bachelor star posted a photo holding the newborn son at home on Instagram, writing that, "it was one of the scariest moments of my life because I felt so out of control" but that she was, "so incredibly grateful for the support system we had."

It's clear the couple are so excited to welcome yet another baby to their growing family, and while the social-distancing measures caused by the pandemic might make things a bit more difficult, it seems this family has seen each other through unexpected circumstances before.