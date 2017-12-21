‘Bachelor’ Contestant Marikh Owns A Restaurant, But It's Not The Only Thing Keeping Her Busy

Another group of women will soon arrive at the Bachelor mansion for what already looks to be an exciting season. Who are the ladies who are eager to get to know Arie Luyendyk Jr.? One of The Bachelor contestants is Marikh Mathias, a restaurant owner from Salt Lake City, Utah. Marikh's business is actually a family affair as she co-owns her restaurant alongside her mother, as shown in the special The Bachelor: Countdown To Arie episode.

What else is there to know about this dynamic Bachelor contestant and her exciting family business? According to Reality TV World, Marikh owns the restaurant Karma Indian Cuisine with her mom. This info is backed up by her own LinkedIn profile as she lists her occupation on the site as "Business Owner at Karma Indian Cuisine". Her page also says that she's been working at the eatery since September 2014, which means that Marikh was only around 24 years old when it opened. That shows an incredible amount of drive. Props to her on such a great accomplishment.

The Bachelor contestant's restaurant, which is located in Sandy, Utah, is described as a "cornerstone in the Sandy community" on its website. Karma Indian Cuisine also says that their menu is comprised of modern takes on classic Indian dishes. That definitely sounds pretty yummy.

As per The Bachelor's preview of the contestants on the upcoming season, Marikh may be more involved in the business side for Karma Indian Cuisine, as it's her mom who was shown cooking up a storm for their patrons. That doesn't mean that the girl's afraid to cook up some grub. When asked how good of a cook she thought she was, she said in her ABC bio, "I cook all the time and my mom is a chef, so I would say I'm pretty good."

Even though her ABC bio only lists her occupation as "Restaurant Owner", it seems as though that isn't the only thing keeping Marikh busy. According to Reality Steve, who posts information about Bachelor Nation series' and contestants, the 27-year-old contestant is also a model and director of social branding. While it doesn't seem like she's still a Social Branding Director (her LinkedIn page shows that she was in the role from August 2016 - August 2017), she does still model.

All you have to do is take a quick glance over at her Instagram account to see her many glamorous modeling shots. She recently gave fans a glimpse of a floral-inspired shoot and a chic desert shoot. And, seriously, she looks flawless in every photo. You can definitely expect her to bring some glam to the Bachelor mansion.

Reality Steve also reported that Marikh has an IMDb page. However, the only thing listed on it is her role as Maya in Big Time: My Doodled Diary, an animated short documentary film. Seeing as though Marikh is busy owning a restaurant, modeling, and appearing on The Bachelor, it's possible that there just hasn't been any extra time to focus on acting.

Based on some of her Instagram photos, it looks like Marikh also took on the pageant circuit in 2014. She captioned one photo, "Me & my beautiful roomie from this weekend. Love that I made new friends through my first pageant experience. That was my goal and I'm so happy I accomplished it." Based on her photos, she appeared as Miss Avenues for the competition. And it's awesome that she was able to accomplish one of her goals by appearing in the competition.

Marikh really can do it all. It will be so exciting for Bachelor Nation fans everywhere to see the dynamic and glamorous contestant in action as she competes for Arie's heart on The Bachelor.