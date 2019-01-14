This season of The Bachelor has women from tons of different career backgrounds. There are realtors, dental professionals, models, marketers, and more. And while Bachelor contestant Nina's job is merely listed as a sales account manager in her ABC bio, her LinkedIn reveals she works for Cisco, a major tech and IT company that's actually a pretty huge deal. According to her page, she's been there for more than three years and seems to enjoy it.

"At Cisco, my goal is to help Service Providers navigate the ever-changing landscape of IT, whether it is through leveraging existing Cisco investments to create synergy across multiple IT initiatives, or implementing new and cutting-edge solutions that drive innovation in the digital age," reads her LinkedIn bio.

Prior to that, she worked as a cloud and data center automation specialist for BMC Software, and a business development manager for OpenEdge. Nina bolsters these high-level positions with a degree in business administration plus minors in international business and marketing from Meredith College. So yeah, Nina has a pretty impressive resume. Her ABC biography says she has even loftier aspirations, too: If she could have any other job for one day, she'd choose to be an astronaut.

But she's not defined solely by her job. Nina also has a pretty intense backstory, which we'll hopefully learn more about as the season progresses. Her ABC bio says she was born in Croatia and moved to the United States when she was nine years old in order to flee the war and conflict in her home country. It sounds like a story she'll probably share if Colton begins to get to know her a bit more.

She's a big traveler, too, as evidenced by her Instagram feed. She's been back to her home country and taken some beautiful photos there. She's also bopped to the Cayman Islands, Colombia, and towns all around the U.S.

That's about all we know about Nina right now, but her story is certainly intriguing. Her social media presence paints her as a very positive, happy person with a zest for life, and fans will get to see if that's truly who she is once this season of The Bachelor begins to air.

Colton will have his work cut out for him when the season starts; there are a lot of women vying for his affection and they all seem like great people. After all the drama he was involved in during Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette and the subsequent season of Bachelor In Paradise, hopefully this will be a smoother road for him. "I'm all in. I want to find a wife, I want to find somebody who I'm going to spend the rest of my life with. I want to find somebody who is going to be a mother to my children," he told Entertainment Tonight in December.

We won't get to know each and every contestant who shows up this season all that well — some will sadly be sent home much too soon. But hopefully Nina is on-screen enough for viewers to learn just a little bit more about what she does and where she comes from.