Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph may have decided to go their separate ways, but there are still a few Bachelor couples out there who remain stronger than ever. This is especially clear when it comes to Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen, though the rumor mill would have you thinking otherwise. Luckily, Becca and Garrett have given an update about their relationship and shut down the recent speculation that the two of them had called it quits.

“According to social media, @gy_yrigoyen and I broke up because he was gone fishing over the weekend,” Becca wrote on an Instagram Story on Sunday, May 31, alongside a video of the two of them cuddling in bed together with their adorable pup. Garrett also made a point to address the issue by reposting Becca's Instagram Story to his own account the following day on Monday, June 1, signifying that the two of them are more united than ever and still going strong.

Becca and Garrett got engaged just over two years ago during the Season 14 finale of The Bachelorette back in 2018, when the final rose for Becca's heart came down between Garrett and Blake Horstmann. At the end of the hour, she decided to accept Garrett's proposal. And it seems the two of them have been happily engaged ever since.

Becca Kufrin/Instagram

The former Bachelorette posted a few throwback photos on Instagram for their anniversary on May 11, capturing the happiness they shared during his proposal. “Hey @gy_yrigoyen, remember when you opened the ring box backwards? That’s when I knew I was in for the time of my life,” Becca captioned the post. "Two years down, hopefully 68 more to go."

Though as satisfied as they are with their relationship, the duo isn't looking to head down the aisle anytime soon. “We’ve had so many family members get married. Like my sister, and his brother just got married in the past year and had babies and my cousins and some of his best friends are getting married,” Becca told Us Weekly back in October 2019 when asked about their pending nuptials. “I’m like, ‘Let’s get ideas from them, let’s let them have their moment and then eventually once we’re ready and fully settled [we can begin planning our wedding].’”

Given that the world is currently experiencing a global pandemic, that day may not be anywhere in the immediate future, but rest assured that these two are a ship built to last.